WASHINGTON – Amtrak on Tuesday announced the introduction of traditional dining for first-class private room customers aboard the Silver Meteor and Silver Star. The Silver Meteor has service through Florence.

The addition of this popular service will feature several dining enhancements — including chef-prepared meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner; table service with glassware, cutlery and white linen tablecloths; vegetarian and vegan menu options; selections for the kids and a complimentary alcoholic drink with dinner. The new menu offers a number of customer favorites, including:

• Amtrak Signature Railroad French Toast, Three Egg Omelet for breakfast.

• Monte Cristo Grilled Sandwich, Natural Angus Burger, Vegan Chili Bowl for lunch.

• Amtrak Signature Flat Iron Steak, Atlantic Salmon, Rigatoni Bolognese for dinner.

Traditional dining will be offered as an exclusive, complimentary amenity for customers traveling in first-class private rooms. Café service, also featuring a newly updated menu, will be available onboard for all customers — offering a variety of meals, snacks and beverages for sale.

This traditional dining launch follows the unveiling last month of a new, premium menu in Acela First Class by award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr.

“We are making significant improvements throughout our network to create a modern and dynamic travel experience,” said Fred Gazzolo, Amtrak vice president of product development. “Traveling by train offers a one-of-a-kind journey and the addition of this new service on two legacy routes is something we think our first-class customers will enjoy.”

The Silver Meteor and Silver Star each provide daily service between New York and Miami. The routes now join six others offering traditional dining: Auto Train, California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle (for travel between Los Angeles and San Antonio).

To learn more about the new service and browse the menu, visit Amtrak.com/traditionaldining.