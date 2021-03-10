 Skip to main content
Amtrak to restore daily service to Florence this summer
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents looking to travel by train will have more options available this summer.

Amtrak announced Wednesday that it would be restoring daily service to 12 of its long-distance routes in three phases beginning in late May. Included among the routes are the Palmetto and Silver Meteor, both of which serve Florence’s Amtrak station.

The Palmetto service runs from New York Penn Station (beneath Madison Square Garden) to Savannah. The Silver Meteor runs from Penn Station to Miami.

The restored services are scheduled to begin on June 7 as part of the last of three phases.

“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in an announcement. “Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we’d like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and helping us recall furloughed employees.”

Amtrak was able to complete the restoration because of funds it received in the COVID-19 relief package approved Wednesday by the House and last week by the Senate.

The company reduced the frequency of its trips on the routes from daily to four times a week in June due to low demand.

