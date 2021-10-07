 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘‘An Evening of Hope’ raises $143K for McLeod HOPE Fund
0 Comments
top story

‘‘An Evening of Hope’ raises $143K for McLeod HOPE Fund

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Celebrating HOPE.jpg

FLORENCE, S.C. – An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research was held virtually on Sept. 23. The event raised more than $143,000 for the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund.

Gifts made in support of the HOPE Fund benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since its establishment in 2014, the HOPE Fund has helped thousands of patients with needs such as transportation, medications, nutrition and unique personal financial struggles.

The evening included inspirational video testimonials, featuring cancer survivors Lynn Harrelson, Willie Vereen, Ginger Godfree, Johnny Echols and April Munn as well as the conclusion of a weeklong silent auction.

Sponsors for the event were Marquee Sponsor – Harbor Freight Tools; Encore Sponsors – Ascendient Healthcare Advisors, Moore and Van Allen, Wells Fargo and Zander Insurance; HOPE Sponsors – Armstrong Wealth Management, Family of Archie Shaw Dargan III, Deloitte Consulting, LLP, QVC and Mr. and Mrs. Robby Roberson; Dessert Sponsors – ACS Technologies, Black Bear Lodge – Dr. and Mrs. Billie and CarolAnne (Shrum) Hanks, Exelixis, PGBA and SPC Credit Union; Stage Door Sponsors – Mr. and Mrs. J. Boone Aiken, Mr. Robert L. Colones, Robb Sasser, Managing Director, Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James, Jackson Lewis P.C., JP Morgan Chase, Pee Dee Pathology, Dr. and Mrs. T. Rhett Spencer, Law Office of Carrington S. B. Wingard and Xtend Healthcare; Spotlight Sponsors – Aiken & Company Insurance & Real Estate, Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Brand II, Dr. and Mrs. Pat Denton, Dr. Phil Wallace – Dillon Internal Medicine, Dilmar Oil, First Citizens Bank, GreerWalker, Beverly and Laddie Hiller, Incyte Pharmaceutical, Mr. Charlie and Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock, Jebaily Law Firm, Mr. and Mrs. Reamer King, KPMG, Mr. Charles O'Neal, Pee Dee Electric, Physicians Eyecare Plan, Sonoco, South State Bank and Voya Financial.

To watch the event, visit mcleodeveningofhope.org. Donations to the HOPE Fund can be made by contacting the McLeod Foundation at 843-777-2694.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Man once accused of club shooting sues Lake City and its police department

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The man once accused of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital has sued Lake City and its police department for false arrest and malicious prosecution. Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Zahir Bouie Thursday evening in the Florence County Court of Common Pleas against Lake City and its police department. The lawsuit accuses the police department and the city of falsely arresting and maliciously prosecuting Bouie over a shooting that took place at a night club in Lake City on Sept. 20, 2019. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert