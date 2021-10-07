‘‘An Evening of Hope’ raises $143K for McLeod HOPE Fund

FLORENCE, S.C. – An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research was held virtually on Sept. 23. The event raised more than $143,000 for the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund.

Gifts made in support of the HOPE Fund benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since its establishment in 2014, the HOPE Fund has helped thousands of patients with needs such as transportation, medications, nutrition and unique personal financial struggles.

The evening included inspirational video testimonials, featuring cancer survivors Lynn Harrelson, Willie Vereen, Ginger Godfree, Johnny Echols and April Munn as well as the conclusion of a weeklong silent auction.