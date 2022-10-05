An Evening of Hope raises more than $148,000 for McLeod HOPE Fund

FLORENCE, S.C. — An Evening of Hope to benefit the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research was held on Sept. 23 at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Amphitheatre. The event raised more than $148,000 for the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund.

A strolling dinner and cocktail hour including a silent auction kicked off the evening followed by inspirational video testimonials featuring cancer survivors Lynn Harrelson, Willie Vereen, Ginger Godfree, Johnny Echols and April Munn. Entertainment for the event was provided by the Atlanta Party Band, a dynamic ten-piece band who performed hits from all the decades with a special emphasis on the great party music of Motown, the ‘70s and ‘80s/’90s party rock.

Proceeds from the evening benefit the HOPE Fund. Gifts made in support of the HOPE (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday) Fund benefit oncology patient support services and provide oncology staff with improved access for immediate assistance needs for their patients. Since its establishment in 2014, the HOPE Fund has helped thousands of patients with needs such as transportation, medications, nutrition and unique personal financial challenges.

The presenting sponsor for the McLeod Health Foundation’s 23rd Annual Cancer Benefit included Marquee Sponsor – Harbor Freight Tools Foundation; Encore Sponsors—Ascendient Healthcare Advisors; Moore and Van Allen; SC Federal Credit Union; Wells Fargo; and Zander Insurance; Red Carpet Sponsor—Carolina Hardware and Door; HOPE Sponsors—Niagara Bottling; The Pharmacy; Mr. and Mrs. Robby Roberson; and QVC; Dessert Sponsors—Mr. and Mrs. J. Boone Aiken; Armstrong Wealth; Exelixis; Niagara Bottling; PGBA; Qualivis; and SPC Credit Union; Stage Door Sponsors—Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Mr. Rob Colones; Dr. and Mrs. Pat Denton; Jackson Lewis; Niagara Bottling; Pee Dee Pathology; Dr. and Mrs. Rhett Spencer; and Xtend Healthcare; Spotlight Sponsors—Aiken & Company Insurance & Real Estate; Mr. and Mrs. Frank J. Brand, II; Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James—Robb Sasser, Managing Director; Mr. and Mrs. Robert Christopher; Dilmar Oil; Fidelity; First Citizens Bank; Dr. and Mrs. Billie and CarolAnne (Shrum) Hanks; GreerWalker; Mr. Charlie Ipock and Dr. Virginia Clyburn-Ipock; Jebaily Law Firm; Mr. and Mrs. Reamer King; MPD Electric; New York Life Group Benefits; Niagara Bottling; On The Go Stations; Dr. and Mrs. Michael Pavy; Physicians Eyecare Plan; Dr. and Mrs. Pongstorn Pitiranggon; Mr. and Mrs. John Rabun; South State Bank; and Col. (Ret.) and Mrs. Barringer F. Wingard Jr.