Anderson: Florence Regional Airport ready for takeoff

FLORENCE – This is your airport. Support it. Use it. Or you may lose it.

That was the message from Connie Anderson, executive director of the Florence Regional Airport, to the Florence Rotary Club on Monday at Victors.

Anderson said, “It is not just my airport. I need your help. We have a lot to offer in Florence.”

She encouraged Rotarians to help spread the word and encourage people to use the Florence Regional Airport for their travels.

Anderson asked Rotarians to share the information she presented with others and let them know about the positive changes taking place at the Florence Regional Airport.

The only commercial airline servicing the airport is American Airline, which has two incoming and two outgoing flights a day.

Anderson acknowledged some complaints in the past have been valid, but they are in the process of rebranding and updating the airport.

She said their prices are competitive and there really aren’t as many cancellation or delays of flights as one might think.

Anderson said in 2021 there were 727 flights with only three canceled and 118 delayed. So far in 2022 there have been 16 canceled flights and 40 delays.

Anderson said some of the places people are traveling the most are New York/Newark, Chicago, South Florida, Philadelphia/Trenton and Denver. She said 26.2 percent is domestic traffic and 73.80 percent are going to other airports; 5.6 percent is International Market with 94.40 percent going to other airports.

The airport currently has 16 employees – eight in public safety, four in maintenance and four in administration – and 194 employed through tenants of airport operations.

Anderson said her primary function is to manage the 1,483 acres of land with its 15 facilities, two active runways, 10 active taxiways, Precision Air (fixed base operator) and Avis/Budget and Enterprise/National.

Anderson said COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the airport industry. She said one in 15 airports lost commercial service with American Airlines for three months and one in nine that only had American Airlines service.

Anderson said the airport survived COVID with $18,037,776 in CARES Funding. She said $10 million went to new project development and $8 million to operations budget for four years. She said airport improvement projects were 100 percent funded in 2020-2021.

With these funds the airport supplemented its operatingexpenses, avoided any layoffs or decreased employment during the pandemic. It also paid off all its loans.

“The airport is completely debt free,” Anderson said.

It also was able to purchase new equipment to maintain the airfield, purchase new IT equipment, computers and security cameras.

“We are converting to a badging system that will take our security to the next level,” Anderson said.

It also was able to make some much needed repairs and updates to its current infrastructure, hire a consultant to help with new air service pursuits and hire Influence Digital to build a new website and create a marketing plan.

Paige Smith of Influence Digital also was at the meeting. She said the website launched last Friday.

Smith is helping rebrand the airport. She said it is launching a massive campaign for business and leisure travelers and will be targeting people who are within driving distance of Florence.

CARES funding also enabled the airport to acquire two new corporate hangers, eight new T-hangers and new signage.

“For us to grow we have to get the flights we have full to 80 percent,” Anderson said. She said then they can think about getting another flight.

The Florence Regional Airport was started in 1928 with the purchase of 300 acres of land. At the onset of World War II, the war department acquired an additional 1,400 acres and the site became the Army Air Corps training base – Florence Army Airfield.

In 1945, the property was deeded back to the city of Florence and later split with Florence County and was governed by City-County Airport Commission. In 1999, State Legislature created the Pee Dee Regional Airport District that includes city of Florence and counties of Florence, Dillon and Marion.

The Airport District has a nine-member board that governs the actions of the executive director and the Florence Regional Airport. Members are Lee Nettles, Rene Josey and Dr. Daniel M. Ervin, Florence County; Kerstin Nemec and Dr. Stephen Bridgers, City of Florence; Joe Powell and one open seat, Marion County; and Tommy Parham and Glenn Greene, Dillon County.

Three new Rotarians, Griffin Lee, Carli Mapes and Matt Tranquill, were installed in the Florence Rotary Club on Monday.

