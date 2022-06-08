Anderson: That's a lot of chicken bog

FLORENCE, S.C. — There will be at least 480 quarts of chicken bog, that's 120 gallons for the quart-challenged, or, given the price of oil right now, 2.85 oil barrels of bog Saturday in the lower parking lot of the Florence Center.

"That's a lot of chicken bog and we hope for a lot of people too," said Kirby Anderson with Raldex Hospitality of the Boggin Down Chicken Bog Contest and Festival.

"We have plenty of wing contests, chili contests, ribs and barbecue and now it's time to do chicken bog and see if we can raise money for three great nonprofits in our town," Anderson said. He's an accomplished chicken wing chef himself. "We'll have 20 plus cooks it's going to be a good day. Everyone has to make at least 24 quarts of chicken bog so we should have enough. Hopefully we won't run out."

The nonprofits are the Florence Area Literacy Council, Camp Adaptability and the Civil Air Patrol.

"They're smaller nonprofits who count on the community to help fund their budgets. They don't receive much federal or state funding so we want to help them best we can to get to their goal," Anderson said.

"It's $10 to enter. Sample all the chicken bog you want," Anderson said of the event.

Participants can also enjoy the Inland Band, which will play for the duration of the festival —3-7 p.m.

There will also be Kona Ice, boiled peanuts and chicken wings available at the event and other items for sale to the benefit of the three nonprofits.

"We have some great sponsors," Anderson said.

Those include Raldex Hospitality, the Florence Center, Morning News, Chicken Dawg Promotions, Rytech Restoration, Drayton Realty Group, Darlington Raceway, The UPS Store, Heritage Digital, Pepsi of Florence, Community Broadcasters, Monraga Roofing, and New York Life Julie Cord, Anderson said.

Anderson, who was putting the finishing touches on the event Wednesday morning, said there will be six judges for the bog contest and he was looking for one more and could still use another two or three cooks.

Anderson is also looking for a bit of luck with the weather. The forecast currently calls for a 50% chance of thunder storms.

As of Wednesday, Anderson said, the event was still on and would remain so unless the forecast turned to more extreme weather.

In that case a makeup date would be announced closer to the event.

There will be plenty of tents to sit under, he said.

And though the festival hasn't yet happened, Anderson said it has already been a success.

"This is the first one and there will be another one. It's gone very good, very smooth and looking forward to doing it again next year."

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

