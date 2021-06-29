Andrew and Eula Kampiziones donate to Florence County library system

FLORENCE, S.C. − With a few words and gestures, Florence residents Andrew and Eula Kampiziones continued their history of giving to the Florence County Library System with the donation of a check to the Friends of the Florence County Library and the placing of their names on a plaque in the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library's entrance.

"Being a friend of the library, may I, in thanks for the occasion and in addition to my previous gift, present you with an additional check and urge all my friends to do the same in their yearly giving, for books are our best friends," Andrew Kampiziones said as he presented both a check and a copy of his biography during a brief speech in the library's founders' room.

"Books helped me, an immigrant whose native town library was burned down during World War II. They helped me study and earn a college degree. They helped all children in our families and our community advance in life and be able to make good use of the opportunities and blessings of this land."

The couple was joined by family both for the speech and for photos around the plaque that honors those who have given sustaining gifts to the library.