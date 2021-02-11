 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrews man's death ruled homicide, investigators ask for help to find stolen truck
0 comments

Andrews man's death ruled homicide, investigators ask for help to find stolen truck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen Truck

Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate this truck in connection with the Wednesday killing of an Andrews man.

 GEORGETOWN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- The Wednesday death of an Andrews man has been ruled a homicide.

Georgetown County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 7852 Gapway Road where they found William Butler, Jr., 69, dead, according to a release from the agency.

A truck was reported stolen from the residence and investigators say they think it connected to the homicide, according to the release.

The truck is described as a red 2003 Chevrolet Model S-10 ZR2 with tag number V31 609.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with other information pertaining to the case, contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rescues 3 Cubans stranded on island for 33 days

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert