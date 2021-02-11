Andrews man's death ruled homicide, investigators ask for help to find stolen truck

GEORGETOWN, S.C. -- The Wednesday death of an Andrews man has been ruled a homicide.

Georgetown County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 7852 Gapway Road where they found William Butler, Jr., 69, dead, according to a release from the agency.

A truck was reported stolen from the residence and investigators say they think it connected to the homicide, according to the release.

The truck is described as a red 2003 Chevrolet Model S-10 ZR2 with tag number V31 609.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with other information pertaining to the case, contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.