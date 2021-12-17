 Skip to main content
Angel Tree program distributes gifts to those in need
Angel Tree program distributes gifts to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C.—At the Salvation Army, the sanctuary overflowed with bags of clothing and toys. Volunteers and staff alike hustled to get everything organized and ready for pickup by needy families.

The Angel Tree program was in full swing to make sure children get presents for Christmas.

Presents will be picked up until Saturday. People will drive up and say their names. The Salvation Army will take the gift bags out to the vehicles.

“We could not be successful without the community and they have stepped up largely and we are grateful.” Said Captain Tim Scott of the Salvation Army. “The children who will receive toys on Christmas are grateful as well as their parents who will be able to provide toys for their children.”

The Salvation Army has been giving out 35-40 bikes a day.

Scott remembers a time when the Salvation Army helped his family recover from a devastating tornado in Warner Robins, Georgia. They were left with nothing and had to start over. Now, he and two of his sisters are Salvation Army officers.

“The Salvation Army is in need of more people to volunteer, to sort through things, and to get things packaged up for the kids.” said Fran Lusk, a volunteer. “My favorite thing about the Angel Tree Program is meeting the needs of the families.”

