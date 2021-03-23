 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angela A. Tanner named HP Elementary/Middle principal
0 comments
top story

Angela A. Tanner named HP Elementary/Middle principal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- The Florence County School District 2 Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve Angela A. Tanner as the Principal for Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School, effective July 1.

Tanner is currently a principal at J.C. Lynch Elementary. She will replace H. Legrande Richardson, who will become the director of federal programs and operations for the district.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While serving as principal for J.C. Lynch Elementary, Tanner has implemented a growing Montessori program and the school has become a Leader in Me School.

Tanner is returning to Florence 2 having served 18 years in the district as an assistant principal, instructional coach, and science teacher for both Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School and Hannah-Pamplico High School.

Tanner holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Francis Marion University and a Master of Education in School Administration from Cambridge College. In addition, she holds certifications as elementary principal, elementary supervisor, secondary principal, secondary supervisor, and middle and high science.

Angela A. Tanner

Angela A. Tanner
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive fire at NY state assisted living facility

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex
Local News

'Dream come true:' Florence breaks ground on baseball and track complex

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jeff Jeffers got to see his father's dream come true Monday afternoon. Jeffers spoke about his father at a groundbreaking ceremony for the city's $16 million baseball and track complex that will feature a full-size track facility, a stadium for the Florence RedWolves, a high school baseball field. five Little League fields. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert