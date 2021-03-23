Angela A. Tanner named HP Elementary/Middle principal

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- The Florence County School District 2 Board of Trustees voted Monday to approve Angela A. Tanner as the Principal for Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School, effective July 1.

Tanner is currently a principal at J.C. Lynch Elementary. She will replace H. Legrande Richardson, who will become the director of federal programs and operations for the district.

While serving as principal for J.C. Lynch Elementary, Tanner has implemented a growing Montessori program and the school has become a Leader in Me School.

Tanner is returning to Florence 2 having served 18 years in the district as an assistant principal, instructional coach, and science teacher for both Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School and Hannah-Pamplico High School.

Tanner holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Francis Marion University and a Master of Education in School Administration from Cambridge College. In addition, she holds certifications as elementary principal, elementary supervisor, secondary principal, secondary supervisor, and middle and high science.