Anna Anderson finds joy in helping others

ARDIE ARVIDSON

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – “Helping people feel better and knowing how thankful they are for your help makes it a very rewarding profession,” Anna Anderson said. “It (Nursing) is my passion.”

A registered nurse at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Anderson has worked there for 15 years. She works in outpatient surgery.

Anderson was nominated for the Morning News’ Outstanding Nurse and recognized as one of the extraordinary nurses in our area who goes “above and beyond” to deliver compassionate care. She was chosen to be featured for National Nurses Week.

The person nominating Anderson wrote: “Anna Anderson is the PCS of outpatient Surgery for Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center. Anna was the 2021 Daisy Award winner for second quarter. She is often requested by patients and families for her caring and compassionate care delivery along with her clinical knowledge. Anna worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 outbreak to establish CPRMC’s monoclonal antibody therapy process. This helped more than 1000 patients recover from COVID and avoid hospital admission. In her spare time, Anna enjoys spending time outside hunting, fishing, and mostly hanging on the beach with her husband and two boys.”

Anderson said she is very flattered, appreciative and humbled by her nomination.

Her mother was a nurse and she said it felt natural to her to gravitate toward the medical profession. Also, she was influenced by the nurses who cared for her grandmother when she had a stroke and were impressed with care she received.

“The nurses all did a good job,” she said.

Anderson likes that for the most part in her area she see different people daily.

She said any time a person has a procedure it is “nerve-racking,” and it is their job as nurses to put the patient at easy.

COVID was a trying time for all, she said, including the nurses.

“COVID really changed my job,” she said.

Anderson said she came up with a process of how to establish CPRMC’s monoclonal antibody therapy. She said they were able to help turn a lot of them around.

“We all worked really hard,” she said. “We saved a lot of lives.”

Anderson said as a supervisor/manager the most difficult part of her job is managing people with different personalities.

“But all of my nurses are wonderful,” she said.

Anderson said she gets to work usually about 8 a.m., makes sure her staff has all that they need to perform their duties and helps them take care of patients if needed.

Prior to coming to Carolina Pines, Anderson worked for a couple of years at a larger hospital in Florence. She said she likes the small town feeling and working with people that you often know.

“I prefer a small town hospital,” she said. “Bigger hospitals might offer more services, but what we do here we do very well.”

She said they have some excellent doctors at Carolina Pines and a staff that cares for every patient.

Her job allows her to work five days a week with more regular hours. She likes that it gives her time to be home with her family.

She is married to Glenn Anderson. They have two boys, 18 and 16. Neither of them is interested in pursuing a career in the medical field, Anderson said. But she encourages others to pursue a career in nursing.

“It is a rewarding profession with job security and great pay,” she said.

Anderson is from Society Hill and a graduate of Darlington High School. She received her nursing degree from the University of South Carolina Upstate. She enjoys being outdoors. She likes hunting, fishing and being on the beach or in the water.

“I spend most of my off time with my family,” she said.

