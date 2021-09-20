Annie Mae Yarborough celebrates 100th birthday

“Mother is the finest Christian lady I have ever met, and it is a pleasure to be her son,” said Jerry, who was home for her birthday. “She always taught us to treat other people as we would want to be treated and to have a positive attitude.”

J.C. added, “She taught us to be honest, to love everybody, but most of all to love the Lord.”

J.C. said she raised them to go to church; when the doors were open they were there.

“I turned 74 last week, and I have never heard her say a bad word about anybody.” J.C. said. “She is all anybody could ask for in a mother. She is everything you could ask God for in a mama. I can’t put into words what she means to me.”

Church has been at the center of her life always, she said.

“I joined the church at Bethel when I was 13 years old,” Yarborough said. “I came to Sardis in 1937 and have been a member of Sardis Baptist Church since 1938.”

COVID has interrupted Yarborough’s ability to attend church in person, but her faithfulness hasn’t wavered. She says her favorite Bible verses are John 3:16 and Philippians 4:13.