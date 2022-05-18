Annual Greek Festival starts serving Thursday

FLORENCE — The 40th Annual Florence Greek Festival, which starts Thursday, will be a drive-through event again this year.

This will be the third year for a drive-through event due to COVID-19.

The women of Transfiguration of Our Savior Greek Orthodox Church in Florence have been very busy baking and preparing for the event. Rena Chizmar said everyone is getting excited.

Using traditional Greek family recipes handed down from generation to generation, the women have baked hundreds of pastries and cookies.

Starting Thursday through Saturday, pastries and dinners will be available for picked up at the Hellenic Center from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow the signs to the line to order and pick up.

Some favorite food items include: Greek Baked Chicken, Souvlaki, Gyros, Spanakopita, Dolmades and Moussaka dinners, Grilled Chicken Greek Salad, Greek salads. Spanakopita and Dolmades will also be sold by half dozen.

No meal will be complete without dessert, which will be sold in half dozen increments, except for Koulourakia, which will be sold by the dozen.

The crowd favorite year after year is Baklava, a layered, flaky filo pastry filled with chopped walnuts, butter and honey syrup; followed by Kourabiedes, a buttery shortbread almond cookie covered in powdered sugar; Melomakarona, a cinnamon spice cookie dipped in honey and sprinkled with walnuts; and Koulourakia, a traditional Easter cookie with a twist. A half-dozen assortment of the above is available. An Éclair, custard-filled pastry with chocolate topping, is available individually, and Canoli cream-filled pastry tubes are available as two pieces.

While this is the 40th festival, Chizmar said the women of the church have been baking and selling pastries for about 70 years. She said in the beginning they would place them in restaurants for sell.

Chizmar said most of the proceeds from this annual event go into the Greek community.

“And we donated to the dioceses’ chosen charities and several local charities,” she said.

Chizmar said the women work really hard to make this event successful, and they appreciate the loyal following of patrons who come and support them every year.

“I am becoming a senior,” she said. She said the younger generation is stepping up to help, especially those in their teens and 20s.

“We have precious youth who come out to help during the event,” Chizmar said. “God has blessed us.”

She said there are about 100 families in the church.

The church is located at 2990 S. Cashua Drive.

