Annual Kiwanis Pancake Supper to include lunch this year
Annual Kiwanis Pancake Supper to include lunch this year

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 59th annual Pee Dee Kiwanis Pancake Supper will take place Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, located at 700 S. Park Ave. in Florence.  

Due to COVID-19, the 2021 event will offer drive-thru and to-go service only. Another change to this year's event is that lunch, as well as supper, will be served.

Kiwanians want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.

“You will now be able to order plates for lunch and dinner time meals,” a Kiwanis spokesperson said.

“Our main focus this year will be to sell the majority of our tickets through online in an effort to keep our members and everyone safe with limited contact.”

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

