Annual luncheon provides awareness of Alzheimer's

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, a disease the Ross family knows all too well.

Debbie Ross lost her mother at the age of 92 to Alzheimer's and her husband, John, lost his brother to the disease at the age of 56.

Ross said she and her husband feel a calling to bring optimism and hope to such a dreaded disease. She uses an annual luncheon filled with laughter, food, and fellowship to bring awareness to Alzheimer's.

Various speakers spoke at this year's luncheon on Friday, educating the public on the early signs of Alzheimer’s, the different options of assisted-living facilities, and the importance of not letting the disease progress to a point of no return.

The luncheon was held at the Palmetto Room and came with comedic relief from Rodney Berry, the South Carolina Seventh Congressional District director.

"I got involved with this about five years ago and I knew very little about Alzheimer's disease," Berry said. "At the first meeting when Debbie asked me to speak, I saw the hurt and disappointment, but I noticed another spirit which was hope and optimism and I come every year focusing on laughter and joy."

Ashleigh McIntyre, who is the community relations director for the Carolinian retirement home in Florence, spoke about different assisted-living options and said the facilities in Florence are not in competition with each other. She said everyone is working together to provide the best care for the patient and family. She said if a better option is at another facility, she would do all she could to connect the family with the other facility.

Michelle Bailey, who is the vice president of sales and admissions for the Manor, said she has seen many families wait until the point of catastrophe to take action. Oftentimes, she said, at that point it is too late and the disease has progressed to a point hard to manage. She encouraged the families present to pay attention and get help if they are noticing signs.

John Ross concluded the ceremony recounting the time he cared for his brother, who had Alzheimer's. His brother lived only three years after his initial diagnosis.

Ross said his brother exhibited all of the signs, but he counted the signs as common mix-ups. He begged the audience to be proactive instead of reactive.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.