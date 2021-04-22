Anonymous donor 'shares the barbecue love' with Lake City hospital staff

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Lake City hospital staff will be enjoying Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que on Tuesday.

Anne Carpenter, director of the Florence County Disabilities and Special Needs Foundation, said an anonymous donor has purchased 200 plates of barbecue fort the hospital's staff to honor the staff's work over the past year.

Carpenter added that the donor has challenged the community to "share the barbecue love" during the foundation's 27th annual barbecue benefit to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Roger’s Bar-B-Que House and Seafood Buffet in Florence, Schoolhouse Bar-B-Que in Scranton and the Johnsonville First Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

She said that donor has asked the community to purchase a plate for a group or organization that has made a difference in the community. Carpenter said the donor felt the donation would help provide a meal to a deserving person and also supporting 1,400 people with life-long disabilities who are served by the Florence County Disabilities Foundation. A contribution provides dental and medical costs, modified or specialized equipment, job training, participating costs for recreational activities such as, The Miracle League or Special Olympics.