Another ArtFields wraps up on Saturday; ArtFields Jr. winners revealed

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Budding artists and their parents gathered at The Bean Market Saturday afternoon to find out the winners of the ArtFields Jr. Awards. More than 600 students from all over South Carolina submitted artwork for the competition and about 200 were selected for the show.

There were four categories – primary, elementary, middle and secondary. Winners in the primary and elementary divisions received checks for $200, first place; $100, second place; and $75, third place. Winners in the middle grades, 6-8, and secondary grades, 9-12, received $500, first place; $300, second place; and $200, third place.

ArtFields Jr. programs give children of all ages the chance to showcase their talent, said Carla Angus, ArtFields Jr. coordinator. The students expressed themselves in a positive ways. She announced at the end of the ceremony that the first-, second- and third-place winners will be part of a new ArtFields Jr. Traveling Exhibition in the fall.

Angus said the goal is to highlight youth included in the ArtFields Jr. Competition by establishing a traveling exhibition in the Upstate, Midlands, Pee Dee and Lowcountry. She said other students from the competition will be invited to participate in the exhibition. A selection process will be implemented to determine the additional students to participate.

Winner of the primary competition was Kara McKenzie Hoffman. Second place was Joshua Creech and third place, Coralee Griffith. The winner of the student choice award, voted on by student attendees to ArtFields, was Pharoh Goodwin. Merit awards were presented to Paisley Brewer, Britelin Godfrey Brewer and McNealy Pate Fallaw.

Winner of the elementary division was Veronika Mia Leath; second place was Trevor Waller and third, Jackson Stevens. The student choice award was presented to Joseph Landry. Merit awards were presented to Kadence Adams, Eve Bryan and David Maxwell.

Winner of the middle school division was Josiah Hill. Second place went to Harlow Pierce and third, Isabella McJunkin. Student choice winner was Evelyn Chiabai. Merit awards were presented to Caroline McInville, Mia Rodriquez and Audrey Soto.

Secondary grade winner was Isabella Davis. Second place was Keegan Brown and third place, Bella Bishara. Student choice winner was Emma Moseley. Merit awards were presented to Lucy Hall, Ava Hussey and Cayden Sharp.

Dawn and Lamar Custard said they drove from Geer on Saturday to enjoy ArtFields and to support their daughter, Mariah, who had a piece in the show.

Dawn Custard said her daughter is a senior at Eastside High. This was her first time in the competition. She said they didn’t know about her art talent until she was a freshman in high school when she entered a pencil drawing in a contest and won first place.

“She didn’t get it from me,” Custard said.

Custard said they will absolutely come back again to ArtFields.

Hanna Wheeler entered the competition last year but was back this year to enjoy the festival. Last year due to COVID, it was a virtual competition.

“I like that it shows each person as to who they are and allows them to express themselves and show their creativity,” Wheeler said.

An excited Gabriel Powell was one of the first in line to enter The Bean Market on Saturday for the announcement of the winners. It was his first time entering the competition. He was entered in the primary division. His work was a self-portrait as a ninja.

Retired elementary art teacher Carol Robertson of Lexington visited ArtFields on Saturday with her daughter, Lauren Garner,

Robertson said art is important for children, and she remembers having a second-grade teacher who had art every Friday afternoon even though it wasn’t on the curriculum.

She said being able to draw at a young age inspired her. She said she got to draw the reindeer at Christmas on the bulletin board. It was when she entered the State Fair and won a ribbon in high school that she was encouraged to pursue art education as a career. She said the children receiving ribbons today will all want to become art teachers.

Robertson said she has not entered ArtFields completion before but has encouraged many others to do so. Robertson said when she was a teacher she wasn’t aware of the ArtFields Jr. competition.

“I think it is amazing that it encourages art at a young age,” She said.

Garner said she thinks it is great that they can walk in the barbershop downtown and see art. She said it feels like the town is really embracing art. And she said it looks like the town is growing financially because of it.

Jonathan Plummer of Richmond, Virginia, attended ArtFields on Saturday. He said his daughter, Nicole Plummer, had a piece in the adult competition. By Saturday, it had already been sold.

Phoebe McLeod came from Columbia to see the artwork at ArtFields. She said this was her first time. She had heard about the festival from friends and had friends who had entered the competition.

“My mom and I came down together,” she said.

McLeod said she is not an artist but has begun to explore that part of herself.

