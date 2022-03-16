Another economic development project to start Florence County Council approval process

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another economic development project could take the first of three steps through the Florence County Council Thursday morning.

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. meeting is the introduction of an ordinance authorizing a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement with Project Fig. An accompanying ordinance also includes the Project Fig property into a metaphorical joint county industrial park with Marion County.

Both ordinances are slated to be introduced by title only meaning no additional information is provided other than the name of the company.

In 2017, the county council approved an ordinance involving a company designated Project Fig. That company turned out to be Duke Energy and it invested $22 million in several solar projects in the county.

The council is also set to approve the third and final readings of ordinances authorizing a fee in lieu of property tax agreement with Cheney Brothers, previously designated Project Longshot and adding the company's property into a metaphorical joint county industrial park with Marion County.

Ordinances authorizing a fee in lieu of property taxes agreement with Project Star and adding the company's property into a joint county industrial park with Darlington County have been deferred since December 2019 and are expected to be deferred again.

Also up for third and final reading at the meeting are ordinances allowing Pamplico and Johnsonville to trade water service areas in areas near Kingsburg and authorizing a zoning study and halting all development permits on land in the county that is surrounded by land inside a municipality while the study is conducted.

Ordinances amending a planned development district with Palmetto Properties of Conway and rezoning a property on Southborough Road are up for second reading at the meeting.

Also scheduled to be introduced at the meeting are ordinances selling nearly 8 acres in the Scranton Industrial Park to Santee Electric and selling a 0.23 acre property to Lake City.

Resolutions to be considered by the council proclaim March as Disabilities Awareness Month and amend the county's code regarding the vehicle collision review board.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex located at 180 N. Irby St.

