Anti-violence rally scheduled for Saturday in Darlington
DARLINGTON

Anti-violence rally scheduled for Saturday in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A group of community leaders will hold a rally to address the violence breaking out across the Pee Dee. 

New Alpha Community Development Corporation, the development arm of the Kingdom Living Temple; the Whitney M. Slater Foundation; the Florence Democracy Center; Nubian Brothers; and Ceasefire USA will host a rally called Reclaim Our Communities Stop Killing Your Own from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Keitt Barbershop, located at 1115 Main St. in Darlington. 

Rev. Leo Woodberry, the pastor the Kingdom Living Temple, said that the goal of the rally is to encourage communities to establish cease fire zones around parks and clubs, because those places are where innocent people are more likely to be. 

Woodberry added that Saturday's rally will be the first in a series to help communities afflicted by violence to show that they care and to work to find solutions to the problems that cause the violence. 

Woodberry said it was absolutely important for him as a pastor to work to prevent violence in the Pee Dee. 

"As a pastor, I always prefer visiting my members, and they're not sick or not injured," Woodberry said. "If they are sick and injured, I'd rather visit them in the hospital than [to] conduct a funeral." 

He added that one of the community development corporation's mission statement planks is to promote economic development. 

"When you have communities that have crime and shooting, it's hard to have economic development in those neighborhoods," Woodberry said. "Actually, part of the problem is that there are no jobs. There's few businesses and few opportunities in these communities." 

He referenced east Florence, north Florence and northwest Florence as places without supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and with very little manufacturing facilities. 

"What happens is you get people in situations where they see no opportunities," Woodberry said. "If you have a young person who maybe gets arrested not for a major crime but maybe marijuana possession, they can't get a job. So, when that happens that's where a vacuum exists and gangs can come in [and] when drug dealing starts happening." 

The rally will feature free food, music, speakers and other entertainment. 

For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com or CommunityCeaseFireUsa@gmail.com or call the Kingdom Living Temple at 843-799-0740.

