FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College recently announced the appointment of Asha Anumolu as the college’s new dean of nursing and allied health care.

“I am very honored and humbled to have this opportunity to serve Florence-Darlington Technical College and the community as dean of nursing and allied health care,” Anumolu said. “I’m so excited to join the team and to contribute to its mission and vision.”

Anumolu, a Patricia Robert Harris Fellow, brings with her a background in both the technical college system and the university system of Georgia. Her career began with 10 years of clinical practice before moving on to collegiate-level teaching and, ultimately, leadership and program management within nursing education.

“We are excited to have Dean Anumolu join the FDTC team,” said FDTC President Jermaine Ford. “Florence-Darlington Technical College is committed to closing the talent gap shortage in our region via health care positions. We must pipeline more qualified health care graduates into the workforce for our regional health care partners while also increasing an ASN transfer pathway to our four-year regional universities for bachelor’s and master of nursing degrees. We are confident Dean Anumolu will help us accomplish that vision.”

Throughout her career, Anumolu has gained extensive experience as a nursing program coordinator, director, and dean. Her responsibilities have included direct supervision of full-time faculty, adjuncts, and staff recruitment and retention. Anumolu will begin at Florence-Darlington Technical College on Sept. 5.