Appointments still available at MUSC Health-Florence vaccination event Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Vaccine appointments are still available for Wednesday, March 31, as MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is preparing to vaccinate more than 3,000 people at the Florence Center.

The drive-through mass vaccination event is an opportunity for anyone 16 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine at no charge.

In January, MUSC Health held a similar drive-through event at the Florence Center that saw more than 1,700 people get vaccinated in one day. The event's drive-through design allows people to drive into the arena, providing a weather-friendly experience, rain or shine.

“Earlier this year was the first time we held a vaccination event of that size and it was very successful,” said Kyle Baxter, MUSC Health Florence Division chief operating officer. “Because of what we learned from that, we realized we could expand to accommodate even more.

“The Florence Center has been great to partner with to make this happen. We look forward to working with them and help do our (MUSC Health’s) part to end the pandemic by offering vaccines to our community.”