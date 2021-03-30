 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appointments still available at MUSC Health-Florence vaccination event Wednesday
0 comments
featured

Appointments still available at MUSC Health-Florence vaccination event Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
MUSC vaccines

Cars drive into the Florence Center in January for a dose a COVID-19 vaccine.

 JOHN RUSSELL, MUSC HEALTH-FLORENCE MEDICAL CENTER

FLORENCE, S.C. – Vaccine appointments are still available for Wednesday, March 31, as MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is preparing to vaccinate more than 3,000 people at the Florence Center.

The drive-through mass vaccination event is an opportunity for anyone 16 years or older to get the Pfizer vaccine at no charge.

In January, MUSC Health held a similar drive-through event at the Florence Center that saw more than 1,700 people get vaccinated in one day. The event's drive-through design allows people to drive into the arena, providing a weather-friendly experience, rain or shine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Earlier this year was the first time we held a vaccination event of that size and it was very successful,” said Kyle Baxter, MUSC Health Florence Division chief operating officer. “Because of what we learned from that, we realized we could expand to accommodate even more.

“The Florence Center has been great to partner with to make this happen. We look forward to working with them and help do our (MUSC Health’s) part to end the pandemic by offering vaccines to our community.”

The Wednesday vaccine event will go from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florence Center, located at 3300 West Radio Drive in Florence. An appointment is required. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To make an appointment, visit MUSChealth.org/get-vaccine or call 843-876-7227.

Vaccine event information

Location: Florence Center (formerly Florence Civic Center), 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

Date: Wednesday, March 31

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to sign up: MUSChealth.org/get-vaccine or call 843-976-7227

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?
Local News

Clarendon 3 residents: Why are we being forced to consolidate?

TURBEVILLE, S.C. – A group of concerned residents of Clarendon School District 3 are wondering why they are being told to consolidate by the South Carolina General Assembly. A group of concerned residents including at least one elected official and a former candidate for office recently spoke with the Morning News about their concerns over plans that propose to consolidate all three districts in the county over a two year period. 

+3
Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump
Local News

Tom Rice: If I had to vote again tomorrow, I'd vote to impeach Donald Trump

FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice told several Pee Dee area residents Wednesday that if he had to vote again tomorrow, he would vote to impeach former president Donald Trump. One of the last questions at the coffee with the Congressman event Rice hosted Wednesday afternoon was a Florence area resident told Rice that he would not be voting for him in 2022 even if the former president campaigned for him. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert