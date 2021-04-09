 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 24 will be spring drug take back day
0 comments

April 24 will be spring drug take back day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- With the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for April 24, Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart is urging the public to participate in the semi-annual event and remove opioids and other medicines from homes where they could be stolen or abused by family members and visitors.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, according to new numbers from the CDC, opioid overdose deaths have increased during the pandemic.

“Because expired, unused, and unwanted medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to abuse and misuse, the public is encouraged to participate in the spring DEA Drug Take Back Day,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “Taking advantage of the safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs can not only protect you but also your family and friends.”

On Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at more than 50 locations across South Carolina, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and solid forms of medication. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, so long as the lithium batteries are removed. Liquids including intravenous solutions and syringes, as well as illegal drugs, will not be accepted. All collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.

For more information about the event and to find a collection site, visit DEATakeBack.com or call 1-800-882-9539.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert