April 24 will be spring drug take back day

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- With the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for April 24, Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart is urging the public to participate in the semi-annual event and remove opioids and other medicines from homes where they could be stolen or abused by family members and visitors.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisoning and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Additionally, according to new numbers from the CDC, opioid overdose deaths have increased during the pandemic.

“Because expired, unused, and unwanted medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to abuse and misuse, the public is encouraged to participate in the spring DEA Drug Take Back Day,” said Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart. “Taking advantage of the safe, convenient, and anonymous means of disposing of prescription drugs can not only protect you but also your family and friends.”