April Munn looks at life differently after breast cancer diagnosis

“I had great pre-meds, and I never got sick,” she said.

Munn said one of her apprehensions going into treatments was that she would throw up a lot.

Munn said there were highs and lows of energy.

She is a stronger person now, Munn said.

“I feel like I’ve been given a new lease on life,” she said. “I am not as pent-up; things don’t bother me as much as they once did. I am happy to be alive.”

Munn said she wouldn’t have made it without her children. She is a single mom.

“My children were surprisingly stronger than I was,” she said. “They were my rocks. They stayed strong for me. Having family support you is huge.”

She said, “My community of friends supported me too. Their love surrounded me. My faith is huge.”

Munn said they held on to the fact that she was told it was treatable. She said of course you always wonder what caused it, but you can’t dwell on that.

Munn is the admissions director and international coordinator for Trinity Collegiate School. She has worked at the school for 10 years.

“I am a Texas girl,” she said.