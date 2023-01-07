Archaeologists explore history of Cashaway Church

DARLINGTON, S.C. — History in South Carolina runs at least a meter deep but the archaeologists digging at Marlboro County's Cashaway Church site are only interested in the first layer that encompasses the mid-1700s forward — the time Evan Pugh was pastor of the church — Baptist — and documented daily life of the surrounding settlements.

Archaeologists with several state organizations working under the auspices of the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee were on hand Thursday for the dig, funded by the Florence County Museum, on southern Marlboro County land owned by Diamond Hill Plywood, said Ben Zeigler with the institute.

Several sifting tables, staffed by dig members, stood around a recently revealed brick foundation surrounded by white flags that indicated graves while several archaeologists sat on the ground and used trowels and brushes to reveal history -- after they brushed the dirt off of it.

"It's going to be brick and we'll find precious little else," said DNR archaeologist Tariq Ghaffar as he troweled and brushed dirt off of shallowly-buried bricks.

Bricks, in a way, were what they were looking for as that is what's left of the Cashaway Church. The frame structure above the foundation was long ago removed from the site.

"We've found a few precious ceramics and some window glass but 99% brick," Ghaffar, a 30-year veteran archaeologist, said. "The most important thing we're looking for here is the shape of the structure."

"We have a good idea of how they used it and when they used it and how big it was -- but we have to ground truth that," Ghaffar said.

Another question for the crew was the unusually large size of what the presumed was the building's fire box.

The last size reference they have for the church is that it was 20x30 -- 600 square feet.

The land was donated by the James Family, settlers in that community. Archaeologists also have the journal writing of Pugh who wrote almost daily of his travels within and interactions with the Cashaway community.

This is the second year of a winter dig at the site. Last year's dig went down a meter and discovered undisturbed layers of indigenous people who lived in a community at the same site.

"Once good real estate, always good real estate," Ghaffar said. "Anytime there's a historic site there's going to be a prehistoric site to go with it."

Ghaffar said the bricks used for the foundation were locally produced and joined by mortar that was made with lime derived by burning oyster shells.

"Also had the free labor of enslaved people," Ghaffar said of the community. "There would have been quite a number."

Archaeologist Andrew Agha said the most exciting artifacts dug up so far were several types of glass, a small shard of ceramics and iron nails.

"It's slightly curved, would have been part of a larger bowl. 17th and 18th century, not imported since Revolutionary War time. We don't find it in anything after 1790s," Agha said of a shard of Delft ceramics. "Poor man's porcelain, but still costly. By this time people had it but, up here, I didn't expect it."

The bowl, of Dutch origin, would likely have been imported to the Colonies through Charleston and would have had to have survived the trip north with the settlers.

Much the same story with the glass -- some window and some bottle.

The window glass -- which was an expected find -- likely was imported through Charleston and would have needed to survived the trip north to the settlement, Agha said.

Given the fragility of window glass that would have been no small feat, Agha said.

The window glass also shows the value placed by the community on the building, he said. Records from the era indicate the building also had shutters.

The other glass came from a wine bottle and a medicine bottle, Agha said.

That is no guarantee that was the last thing in the bottles before they broke, Agha said. Such things would have been treasured for their ability to contain many substances beyond that for which they were designed and likely originally contained, he said.

"I'm willing to bet these nails came from Charleston," Agha said of iron nails bent over where the penetrated the board into which they were nailed.

The nails could have originated in Charleston, but every boat in transit likely had a barrel or two of nails aboard so they could have also been imported.

"What we get from this is when they built the church they hammered the nail on the back side of the board. We can get how thing the planks were that created the walls of the church," Agha said.

The dig also produced the mortar used to connect the bricks.

One chunk still retained an oyster shell, Agha said.

One key to the importance of the building, Zeigler said, was its use beyond a church.

"This was the center of public life," Zeigler said.

It was likely the first building seen by travelers as they arrived to the community either by road or the Great Pee Dee River at the site.

The building served as the community's courthouse where Pugh served as the community's judge in matters of dispute.

The building also was the site of a Revolutionary War skirmish and retained bullet holes from the event well into modern times, said Zeigler who was told that by people who would have later encountered the building.

Much of the building's history was written in journals by Pugh -- a Quaker who moved south and died owning more than 20 slaves, Zeigler said.

The site holds a unique opportunity for archaeologists, Zeigler said.

"This is an incredible opportunity in the sense this area was heavily utilized and populated from the 1750s up until the turn of the 19th century. The trajectory of this church is a good example," Zeigler said.

The community started out as subsistence farmers who traded along the north side of the Great Pee Dee River, he said. With the invention of the cotton gin and the importance of cotton as a crop the community moved to the south side of the river, which flooded less and offered better farm land.

The church congregation moved as well, first to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and then to Mechanicsvile Baptist Church, Zeigler said.

"They left behind a Colonial landscape down in the swamp -- dikes, roads, every piece of high ground would have had barns on it, slave settlement," Zeigler said. "The good thing for us is they left it behind and so it's almost like a time capsule."

Much of the site, historic and prehistoric, remains to be explored, Zeigler said. The Institute has another nearby location set for exploration, Zeigler said.

The existing site can wait for a year, or 10 years, for future exploration. There is that much there, he said.