FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee will mark its first community archaeology day Aug 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Florence County Museum.

The free event is open to all ages, will include presentations on recent field work on pre-contact and colonial sites in the Pee Dee, demonstrations of indigenous skills, crafts, and technologies such as flint knapping, pottery making, and spear throwing, as well as an “archaeology roadshow” to which visitors can bring artifacts for identification and discussion.

Visitors can also enjoy the current exhibit “Legend: Francis Marion in the Pee Dee” that includes artifacts recovered from key Marion sites and relates them to the important art works of the nineteenth century depicting Marion and his campaigns.

“Engaging the public in archaeology and what it can tell us about ourselves and our history is one of the core objectives of the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee” said Institute Chairman Ben Zeigler. “We think this educational and fun event will be a great way for our young organization to start that process.”

From 10 a.m. to noon community members are invited to bring artifacts they have found to be examined and identified by experts.

From 1-4 p.m. Dr. Scott Jones of Media Prehistorica will demonstrate a variety of indigenous skills and technologies, Sean Taylor of S.C. DNR will knapp stone projectiles and demonstrating spear throwing technology and Bobby Southerlin of Archaeological Consultants of the Carolinas will make pots using native American technologies.

AIPD Board Member Florence native Terry James will also be on hand to demonstrate and discuss the material culture and life ways of enslaved African Americans in the Pee Dee.

Also, from 1-4 p.m. visitors are welcome to enjoy a slate of lectures in the museum multipurpose room.

Zeigler said the event will be an opportunity for the public to catch up on some of the remarkable archaeology that has been taking place over the last two years in the Pee Dee.

The excavations at the 18th century Cashaway Baptist Church in Marlboro County and the Copperhead Bluff pre-contact site in Florence County will both be the subject of presentations, as will the work on blood residue Paleo Indian stone tool, including a knife blade from Williamsburg County, that is shedding new light on the arrival of the first humans in what is now South Carolina more than 13,000 years ago.