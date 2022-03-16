Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee to start two new projects

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee is gearing up for two more projects.

The institute is planning to excavate a possible Mississippian Native American settlement on the Great Pee Dee River in Florence County in May and a new effort in the spring and fall to locate Gen. Francis Marion’s camp on Snow’s Island that was used by his troops in 1780 and 1781.

Christopher Judge, the lead investigator on the Mississippian site, which was located by a cultural resource management survey, said it could be significant in understanding the human story of the Pee Dee in the centuries leading up to the arrival of the first Europeans in the area in the 1500s. “The Mississippian culture that is seen in the great ceremonial and agricultural centers throughout the South and as close as the Wateree River, seems to have been absent in what we now call the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina,” Judge said. “We’d like to know why and hope this site will provide information that will start to tell that story.”

Dr. Stephen Smith of the University of South Carolina, the foremost archaeologist focusing on the Revolutionary War in South Carolina and Marion in particular, will lead the Snow’s Island work. Smith previously searched for Marion’s camp on the island in the 1990s without discovering a definitive location, but subsequently led the archaeological survey for the Francis Marion Trail Commission that discovered nearby sites that indicate the Snow’s Island camp may be in an area that has not been thoroughly searched. “Work over the last 20 years has helped us narrow our focus area,” Smith said.

The institute is also sponsoring a Thursday evening “Pee Dee Prehistory” lecture series which began on March 10 at the Florence County Museum. Speakers will include professor I. Randolph Daniel of East Carolina University, South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Director Adam King and South Carolina Native American Studies Center Assistant Director Christopher Judge.

Earlier this year, the institute's first project was the location and initial assessment of the site of the Cashaway Baptist Church, constructed in 1756 in what is now Marlboro County. The church, located on the east bank of the Pee Dee River, was the center of a vibrant community that moved away from the river after the American Revolution. The church was also the site of a skirmish between Patriot and Tory militia in April 1781. It was abandoned and dismantled in the late 1780s when the congregation moved across the Pee Dee River to form what would later become the Mechanicsville Baptist Church.

Another focus of the project is an assessment and demarcation of the graveyard associated with the church, which could contain as many as 60 poorly marked or unmarked graves dating from the 1750s to the 1780s. Stones from a few of these graves have previously been visible in the area in which the church was thought to be located, but the extent of a graveyard and its proximity to the church have long been forgotten. The graveyard is thought to be the resting place of a number of prominent early settlers of what is now Marlboro, Darlington, Florence, and Marion counties, including several who fought in the American Revolution.

The institute also recently elected officers and formed a board of directors.

Florence lawyer Ben Zeigler of Florence was elected chairman of the Board, Dr. Ernest Helms of Society Hill was elected vice chairman, and Christopher Judge of Columbia was elected secretary.

Zeigler has several decades of involvement in historical and archaeological projects including serving as chairman of the board of the Francis Marion Trail Commission, Hobcaw Barony, and the Pee Dee Land Trust, and on the boards of the University of South Carolina Caroliniana Library and the South Carolina Historical Society. He is president of the Florence County Historical Society and is a member of the board of the South Carolina Archaeological Research Trust and is chairman of the board of McLeod Health.

“As a region we have a distinctive history, and that history is reflected in our material culture, which is studied through archaeology,” Zeigler said. “And although much important and informative archaeological work has been done in the Pee Dee in the past, we have not had a body that can proactively assess our archaeological resources, plan and support the research that is done with respect to those resources, and coordinate the use of the results of that research for public education. We believe the Institute will fill this need.”

Helms is a radiation oncologist with the Duke University Health System. He initiated and provided funding for most of the two decades of excavations at the Johannes Kolb site in Darlington County, and has served as president of the Darlington County Historical Society, and on the boards of the Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation, the University of South Carolina Caroliniana Library, and the South Carolina Archaeological Research Trust. He is also the illustrator of Pee Dee Panorama Revisited, which was published in 1984.

Judge serves as assistant director of the Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster. A professional archaeologist for over 30 years, Judge was formerly senior archaeologist at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and has served as president of the Archaeological Society of South Carolina and the Council of South Carolina Professional Archaeologists, as well as the Society for American Archaeology’s Public Education Committee. He serves on the boards of the University of South Carolina Education Foundation, the Native American Advisory Committee of the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, and the Southeastern Archaeological Conferences’ Native American Liaison Committee.

The other members of the board include Florence County Museum Director Andrew Stout, Darlington County Historical Society Commission Director Brian Gandy, Pee Dee Land Trust Executive Director Lyles Cooper, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources senior archeologist Sean Taylor, Coastal Carolina anthropology instructor Nicole Isenbarger, Jamestown Foundation Director Terry James, South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology Director Adam King, University of South Carolina archeology professor Steven Smith and Nena Powell Rice of the South Carolina Archaeological Research Trust.

The board also approved a mission statement: that it “exists to provide a locally directed, consistently funded, and broadly focused organization dedicated to exploring, interpreting, and protecting the archaeological resources of or relating to the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina.” And an affliation with the Florence County Museum, which will provide curation and administrative support services.

“We intend for the same professionals who guide and implement projects around South Carolina every year to do the same under the auspices of the Institute,” Zeigler added. “Our role will be to prioritize, coordinate, obtain funding, and facilitate public participation.”