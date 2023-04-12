COLUMBIA, S.C. – Herman Lorenzo Carr of Georgetown has been named Driver of the Year by the South Carolina Trucking Association. Carr has driven more than two million accident-free miles over his 20-year career with Timmonsville-based Ard Trucking Company.

Carr was chosen from a field of 12 association drivers of the month.

Ard Trucking’s Allen Ard says Carr “has spent his entire adult life in the trucking industry and is an integral part of mentoring our newer drivers. He consistently goes the extra mile and is an all-around top-notch driver."

As a non-profit trade association, the South Carolina Trucking Association serves as the voice of the trucking industry in South Carolina since 1933. Their mission is, “To advocate, educate and collaborate for successful trucking operations in South Carolina.”