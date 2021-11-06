Are genetics raising your risk of inherited cancer?

The body is made up of trillions of cells, which contain genes. Genes are the basic physical unit of inheritance that is passed from parents to offspring.

These small segments of DNA determine specific human characteristics, such as hair color, blood type, height, and risk for developing certain diseases. An individual can have changes or mutations in the genes that provide the wrong set of instructions, leading to faulty function, or abnormal cell growth.

However, since we have two copies of every gene, typically the other copy is still functioning normally. A person can be born with gene mutations, or they can happen over a lifetime. Mutations can occur when cells are aging or after exposure to certain chemicals or radiation. Fortunately, cells usually recognize these types of mutations and repair them. Other times, however, they can cause disease, such as cancer.

All cancers have one common element. They result from harmful changes in your genes. These gene changes can be caused by lifestyle habits or exposure to environmental cancer-causing agents, such as harmful chemicals. But some mutations are changes that have been passed down from generation to generation. We refer to these as “inherited mutations.”