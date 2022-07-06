 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area cities report safe Fourth of July

FLORENCE – There were plenty of bangs and booms on the Fourth of July, but no fireworks-related injuries, arrests or fires were reported to area officials

“I do not have any reports of damages, injuries, or arrests,” said Capt. Mike Brandt, public information office Administrative Services Division of the Florence Police Department.

Chris Johnson with the Florence Fire Department said they had no reports of fires related to fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday this year.

Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said they give residents in the Hartsville city limits a little leeway during the Fourth of July and the New Year’s Eve when it comes to fireworks.

He said they had a few complaints on their Facebook page about noise after 10 p.m. and that is all.

“We did not have any fires related to fireworks this Fourth of July season,” said Bryon Hayden, fire inspector with the Hartsville Fire Department.

Donna Tracy, public information officer with the city of Lake City, confirmed with the police and fire departments that there were no known complaints nor firework incidents over the Fourth of July in the city limits of Lake City.

“No reported injuries,” said John Russell, marketing and media relations manager at MUSC Health Florence.

The Florence County Emergency Management didn’t have any fireworks-related incidents to report.

