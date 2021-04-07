Area organizations receive grant money from Duke Energy

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several organizations with after-school and summer mentoring programs for students in the Florence region are recipients of Duke Energy grants.

Duke Energy recently announced the recipients of $375,000 in grants through the Duke Energy Foundation to South Carolina organizations that will fund tutoring and reading programs in underserved and minority communities to combat learning gaps created by the pandemic.

The funds will also support environmental education programs for Title 1 schools and culturally relevant professional development, particularly as it pertains to racial equity in education.

Among the 46 organizations in South Carolina awarded grant money are the following from Florence and Darlington counties: Boys & Girls Club of the Pee Dee, Mingle of the Pee Dee, Future Entrepreneurs Foundation, Lydia’s Bowls of Mercy (Johnsonville), Florence County School District 3 (Lake City) and the YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee in Hartsville.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee will use grant funding to offer K-3 students the RazPlus Reading Program, a curriculum that seeks to improve vocabulary, language fluency and reading comprehension among participants at its six sites.