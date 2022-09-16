ARGGGGG: City of Florence celebrates International Pirate Day

FLORENCE, S.C. — Monday is International talk like a pirate day. To celebrate the event, the City of Florence has created a storybook trail at Southpark (1450 Jebaily Circle) of the children’s book, “How I Became a Pirate.”

The idea is for families to walk the trail at the park and read the story as they walk.

The storybook trails are open to the public. The trail opened up Friday and will end Monday. You are able to walk from sunrise to sunset.

The idea of International Talk Like a Pirate Day was created in 1955 when two friends, John Baur and Mark Summers, were on a racquetball court in Albany, Oregon. They began speaking and acting like pirates hurling insults at each other. According to CNN, Summers had recently had a divorce and September 19 was his ex-wife’s birthday. The duo declared September 19 as the day everyone should speak and behave as pirates.

The duo quietly celebrated the holiday for years, but comedian Dave Barry supported the day in a September 2002 Miami Herald column and made it popular. After that, the faux holiday garnered the public’s attention and other people began following the tradition.