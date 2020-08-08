Armed with pileau, Hemingway group serves their community; strikes back at plague

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — A group of friends gathered in the early hours Saturday to make a difference in their community and to make some people happy — and well fed — at the same time.
"This is our second time this year. We do it fundraising and stuff. This is our second time as a giveaway," Bruce Poston said as he and others stood around a cauldron of pileau, a spicier and dryer version of chicken bog, about 10:15 a.m.
Styrofoam go-boxes of pileau, about 70 of then, sat bagged and ready to go — and some already gone — on a nearby table. Another 70-or-so boxes' worth of pileau remained in the cauldron.
The first-time-out on this project was good for about 110 plates. Saturday's outing could reach 150 plates.
"We seem to be getting a little bigger," Poston said.
The volunteers, all in either masks or gaiters — arrived at Milton Lawrimore's spacious clubhouse outside Hemingway about 5:30 a.m., cleaned their tools and set about their task.
Lawrimore did most of the cooking using a recipe he learned at the side of his father as soon as he was old enough to help out.
"We have a lot of elderly people who don't need to be getting out," Poston said. "Let them know we're thinking about them."
The impetus for the project was one of those things of right time, right place, right people and right ingredients.
The friends are all Masons and most are Shriners and all feel called to serve their community.
Make no mistake, though, it's not a Masonic endeavor, Poston is quick to point out.
"Milton and I were supposed to cook at our Lodge in March, but they shut us down (over the COVID-19 pandemic)," Poston said. "We'd already bought everything to do it so we said, 'Well, lets cook it and give it away.' It was well received and we said 'we need to do that again.'"
"The love you spread and the appreciation is worth way more than the cost," he said.
The volunteers use the same precautions as restaurants, mask up and make contact-free delivery.
The goal is to get the elderly a plate, or two or three.
"If we call someone, we ask if they want us to bring them a plate. We ask if there's anyone at your house and some might get four, some might get six and some might get one, and it matters not," Poston said. "We're not going to take you a plate and make you sit down in front your kids and grand kids by no means. If they're at your house we're here to feed them."
And they won't take money for their efforts, though that doesn't mean they haven't been paid in kind at least once.
A "young lady" known for her baking skills and who was the recipient of a box offered to pay them, but they refused.
She gave them a German chocolate cake instead.
"There it is on the bar, over there," Milton Lawrimore said as he pointed out the Saran-wrapped, still intact, masterpiece that was probably living on borrowed time.
"There's a lot of love in this community," Poston said.
Soon Saturday their boxes would be delivered and their mission accomplished.
And then they'll probably decide to do it again.
"It's a running joke with Milton and I, he says every time I call, "Bruce I'd planned to go fishing that Saturday.'"
"I told him a while ago I'm just going to call you and ask you what Saturday you're going fishing and that's the day we'll set. It all works out. It's good," Poston said.
"We can't do anything as Masons, but that doesn't mean we've lost our friendship and can't get together and do something as us," Poston said. "Whether we go to meetings or we can't, we can still do something."