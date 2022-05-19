Armstrong Wealth celebrates 25th anniversary on Thursday with open house

FLORENCE – Armstrong Wealth Management Group is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month and will host the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday as part of the celebration.

There will also be an open house during the day for clients and potential clients to stop by.

The Armstrong Wealth Management Group is a comprehensive, fee-based wealth management firm in Florence “specializing in serving the needs of medical professionals, retirees and those close to retirement and busy professionals” with an independent team of investment professionals “dedicated to growing and protecting your wealth through a consistent process delivered with exceptional personal attention,” according to information released by the group.

Reginald A.T. “Regi” Armstrong, is president, a client wealth manager and partner of the Armstrong Wealth Management Group. He said this is the company's 20th year of affiliation with LPL Financial, and 10th year in the current location at 1807 W. Evans St. in Florence.

This was a second career, Armstrong said. He was in the military for eight years.

Armstrong moved his family to Florence, where he first had a temporary job while deciding what he wanted to do next.

“We fell in love with Florence,” Armstrong said.

He said they wanted a place to raise their children, and Florence seemed to be the place.

“I always wanted to be in the investment business,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said he has always been fascinated by investments and how to help people reach their financial goals.

Armstrong said he started in May 1997 with the investment firm Wheat First as a financial adviser. In 2002, he founded Armstrong Wealth to better serve his clients.

He and his client wealth manger/partners, Lee Carter III and Matthew “Matt” Ridenhour, went independent in April 2002.

At Armstrong Wealth, he said they look at a person’s total financial needs, including current and future needs, risks, investment goals and also retirement income planning.

He said you might think of them as your financial quarterback. He said some people would rather have someone else manager their investment. Armstrong Wealth Management Group helps people avoid making bad decisions and helps them with good decisions.

Armstrong said the best thing about his business is seeing people reach their financial goals, sometimes sooner than expected, and to be able to retire and stay retired.

There are eight members of the team.

Thursday is their day for saying thank you to their clients and to have people come in and check them out, he said.

Armstrong said it is important to them to give back to the community. He said they decided a number of years ago to make this a priority, and they do this by giving two percent of their gross revenue back to the community. Two of the charitable organizations they contribute to are Lighthouse Ministries and All4Autism. He said they try to give to organizations that help people in need.

Armstrong, a graduate of Defense Intelligence College and the University of Southern California, is the co-author of “The Myth of the Rich Doctor,” a book for physicians and dentists in the 50s and 60s. He is regularly quoted in publications such as The Wall Street Journal and US News & World Report and is a weekly guest on Wake Up Carolina with Ken Ard on Thursday mornings.

He was selected as one of the recipients of the 2017 Marion Medallion, which is sponsored and presented jointly by Francis Marion University and The Morning News. In 2016, he was recognized by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce as the Small Business Person of the Year.

He is a member of the Florence Rotary Club, on the investment committee of the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, and on the McLeod Health Ethics Committee. He is a McLeod Fellow, has been on the advisory boards of many nonprofit organizations and was on the committee that established the Florence Veterans Park in 2009.

He and his wife of more than 35 years live in Florence. They have three children and four grandchildren.

He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and became a decorated combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Carter has been with the firm since it was founded in 2002 and became a partner in 2010.

He grew up in Kingstree and attended Francis Marion University, where he played for the Patriot baseball team. In addition to being a baseball team member, he was also a member of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity and Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society. He is a member of the FMU Alumni Association, FMU Swamp Fox Club, and serves as a Deacon at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

He lives in Florence with his wife and son.

Carter enjoys volunteering in the community. He is a past president and current member of the Kiwanis Club of Florence. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Florence, he became active in the Terrific Kids Program. Every month he represents the Kiwanis Club at a local elementary school to recognize kids excelling in being all-around students.

He is also a past president and current board member of All 4 Autism in Florence County.

Ridenhour is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned a bachelor of business administration in marketing in 2005, and a master of business administration in 2006. He has been with the firm since 2008 and became a partner in 2015.

He resides in Florence with his wife and daughter. He is on the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina board.

For more information about Armstrong Wealth, call 843-292-9997 or visit armstrongwealth.com

