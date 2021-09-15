Armstrong Wealth Management donates to Lighthouse Ministries

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lighthouse Ministries received a helping hand Wednesday afternoon when it received a donation of $29,655 from Armstrong Wealth Management.
"Armstrong Wealth Management has been instrumental over the past 11 years in providing their time, talent, and treasure to the Florence community," said Cecila Meggs, the executive director of Lighthouse Ministries. "They have been dedicated to giving back to the community not only through donations but also as committed, productive citizens helping persons living in Florence County that are most in need."
Armstrong Wealth Management has been donating to Lighthouse Ministries annually since 2010 when the company agreed to donate 1% of its gross income to the nonprofit.
The donations have helped more than 1,300 families stay safe in their homes during a crisis.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.