Armstrong Wealth Management donates to Lighthouse Ministries
Leslie Moore and Emily Ridenhour of Armstrong Wealth Management present a donation to Lighthouse Ministries Executive Director Cecilia Meggs (center).

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lighthouse Ministries received a helping hand Wednesday afternoon when it received a donation of $29,655 from Armstrong Wealth Management.

"Armstrong Wealth Management has been instrumental over the past 11 years in providing their time, talent, and treasure to the Florence community," said Cecila Meggs, the executive director of Lighthouse Ministries. "They have been dedicated to giving back to the community not only through donations but also as committed, productive citizens helping persons living in Florence County that are most in need." 

Armstrong Wealth Management has been donating to Lighthouse Ministries annually since 2010 when the company agreed to donate 1% of its gross income to the nonprofit. 

The donations have helped more than 1,300 families stay safe in their homes during a crisis. 

