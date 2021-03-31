 Skip to main content
Arrest made in Marion County missing person case
Dominique Davonah Brand

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace announced the arrest of Dominique Davonah Brand, 29, of Marion, for the kidnapping and murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington Wednesday evening.

Brand is also charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, he said.

Brand will have an arraignment before the Marion County Magistrate on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Wallace said the investigation is still ongoing across multiple jurisdictions.

Wallace confirmed investigators along with State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) searched Brand’s home on Pine Street in Marion during the day.

Elvington’s body was located in the Zion community Monday after a search that started Sunday after she was reported missing. Her white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied at a location on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion.

