Arrest on Royal Street results in seven charges
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man who was arrested Thursday by Florence police on Royal Street was charged with seven crimes.

Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Royal Street after an investigation into drug activity. One handgun, one sawed-off shotgun, approximately 54 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 54 grams of suspected cocaine base, approximately 1 gram of suspected marijuana and THC edibles, 15 dosage units of Xanax and seven dosage units of Adderall were seized during this investigation and resulted in one arrest.

Micah Andrew Washington was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine base, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, simple possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base in proximity of a park, trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.

Washington was transported to the Florence County Detention Center and remains in jail after receiving a $130,000 surety bond.

