Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The fire Wednesday morning that destroyed a Florence barbershop has been ruled as arson and Florence police have asked for the public's assistance to identify a person.

Florence firefighters responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to 912 West Evans Street, home of Que Cuttz, and arrived to find fire showing from the structure.

Two crews of firefighters attacked the burning building while a high-flow water monitor was set up to protect the neighboring building from also catching fire, Fire Marshal Chris Johnson wrote in a media advisory.

The Florence Fire Department sent three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff. They were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS and officers from the Florence Police Department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze after about an hour.

During the Florence Police Department’s investigation a person of interest was identified via surveillance footage," said Capt. Robert Drulis of the Florence Police Department. "The Florence Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying this person," Drulis said. "If anyone has any information pertaining to this individual, please direct your calls to Sgt. E. Sieban at 843-665-3191."