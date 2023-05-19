FLORENCE, S.C. — A new art exhibit at the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence explores consumerism, mass production and what mundane items mean in our lives.

But visitors may find themselves thinking about dinosaurs instead.

Colleen Critcher's Want/Need exhibit opened Thursday night at the Dr. N Lee Morris Gallery on the library’s second floor. Critcher is a Florence resident who often captures the same subject over and over again in a process she called purposefully repetitive.

“One of the things that came up over and over for me when I was doing research about consumer culture was the idea of mass production, of everyone thinks that they’re getting these very special things, but everything is mass produced now, even art, so there are no special things anymore,” she said.

Although she explores themes of mass production, all of her work is hand-made, not copied, she said.

Nearly all of the work on display at the gallery is of a single subject: a toy T-Rex. However, a closer look revealed that they were each distinct in their own, tiny ways.

“I am using the same image over and over again, but because I’m a human and not a machine, they do come out differently in the end,” Critcher said.

A major difference between many of the different pieces of art was the medium used to create them. Some were traditional paintings; others were prints. In a glass display, sculptures of the T-Rex could also be seen.

Neither the process nor the end product are specifically more important than the other, Critcher said.

“I’m not necessarily process-driven, but sometimes it happens that way,” she said.

Critcher holds a master of fine arts degree in painting from the Savannah College of Art and Design. She has taught at Coker University, Coastal Carolina University and Francis Marion University and previously was the gallery coordinator for the Steven F. Gately Gallery.

Her art has been featured at The Southern, Redux Contemporary Art Center, Kai Lin Art, Gutstein Gallery and the 701 Center for Contemporary Art.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The exhibit is sponsored by Friends of Florence County Library and will run through Aug. 4.