ArtFields 2022 opens Friday with ribbon cutting

LAKE CITY, S.C. – ArtFields 2022 opened Friday morning with a ribbon cutting and confetti falling in downtown.

This is the 10th year of ArtFields, an event that brings artists from all over the Southeast to town for an exhibit like no other. A community of 6,000-plus residents in the southern part of Florence County, Lake City comes alive from April 22 to April 30 with visitors and artists.

ArtFields is a tremendous boost for local merchants, as well as a place for artists to showcase their work and a destination visitors return to year after year.

Iris Bryant, owner of Bold and Sassy Boutique for 22 years, said ArtFields brings people to Lake City who would not otherwise ever visit.

“My sales increase about 70 percent during ArtFields,” Bryant said.

Bryant said she is not the only one. Everyone benefits, she said. “It improves everyone’s sales.”

Bryant said it is great to see large groups of people walking down the street enjoying the activities and shopping. She said ArtFields introduces Lake City to the outside world.

“It allows us to meet, greet and know the artists, too,” she said. “I have seven pieces of art in my shop. I love getting to meet the artists. You don’t know the true meaning of the work until you talk with them or read the artist’s statement and find out the inspiration s behind it.”

David Cackowski and Anne Patton of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were at ArtFields on Friday. This was their second year at the event.

“I really enjoyed it. It is a nice town and the people are very friendly,” Cackowski said.

While artwork is great and inspiring, they agree that it is the town and townspeople who brought them back.

Patton said, “We love it. The whole town is very nice.”

Works of art are displayed in businesses and art centers throughout the city. Artists over the age of 18 from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia were eligible to submit to the competition. A team of visual arts professionals reviewed and rated each piece, anonymously and individually. The top-rated artworks were then invited to be a part of the 2022 exhibition. It was announced at the ribbon cutting that more than 400 pieces of art have been included in this year’s competition.

A jury panel will select the Grand Prize, Second Place and Merit awards while those attending will vote and determine the People’s Choice Award. Prizes range from $50,000 to $2,000.

Also, more than 250 pieces of artwork are included in the ArtFields Jr. Competition this year. Artists in grades 1-12 from South Carolina were invited to submit work.

For ArtFields Jr., students and visitors from South Carolina who are 18 and under will vote for the Student Choice Awards and a jury panel will select the others. Prizes range from $200 to $75 for elementary grades and from $500 to $200 for middle and secondary grades. There will also be Merit Awards and Student Choice.

On Saturday, visit the Village Green for Concerts on the Green beginning at 11 a.m. The day of food, fun, and live music is sponsored by the city of Lake City and includes featured performers: Kipp Taylor & The Nu Look at noon, Wilson High School Marching Band at 3 p.m., and The Company Band at 6 p.m.

Activities include two video gaming theaters, cornhole open play, field games, face painting and more.

There will be a portrait contest at The Bean Market from 1 to 5 p.m. where artists will compete for more than $3,000 in prizes as they face off in three, one-hour rounds creating portraits of nonprofit employees as models.

Live music will continue on the Village Green from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The Community Band will be playing.

For details on ArtFields events, visit ArtFieldsSC.org. For more details about upcoming events, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page.

