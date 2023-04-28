LAKE CITY, S.C. — For one artist competing at ArtFields this year, her painting is just as much about the ancestors she does not know about as it is about the ones she does.

“When a Black person attempts to trace their ancestors, oftentimes we hit something called the 1870 brick wall, the point when Black people were first included in U.S. census by name,” Myah Freeman said.

Freeman’s painting is of her and family, living and dead, sitting on that brick wall.

Nearby are northern cardinals, which she interprets as the spirits of her known and unknown ancestors. In the background, a family tree grows, rooted in the documentation of her ancestry.

Freeman said she made the piece, titled “Nostalgia: Freeman” during her third year as a bachelor of fine arts student at Florida State University. The painting was hanging in The Ragsdale Old Building, which is more commonly known as the R.O.B.

She and other artists who are competing in this year’s ArtFields, a yearly art festival and competition in Lake City, spoke about their inspirations and techniques at Friday’s Sundown Rundown.

Each artist had three minutes to talk to the crowd on Lake City’s Village Green.

Roxane Hollosi said she had a number of things on her mind when she created “Searching for a New Way to Breathe,” a sculpture made of recycled plastic, metal and wood.

As an artist who often works with plastics, Hollosi said, the “suffocation of the ocean with plastics” had been on her mind for a while.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which again had her thinking about suffocation.

Finally, the murder by suffocation of George Floyd pushed her to create something on the topic of breathing, she said.

“All of those events kind of started screaming to me, ‘Breathe, breathe, breathe,’” she said.

The sculpture is one wood and metal “spine” and two “wings” made of plastic that Hollosi stockpiled “with the natural consumption of the American lifestyle.” The colors of the “wings” are all from the color of the plastic: she added no color, she said.

“Searching for a New Way to Breathe” was placed in the TRAX Visual Art Center.

For other artists, emotion and meaning had little to do with their artwork. James Jennings said he created his painting, “Chicken Lady,” purely for the process.

Jennings said he enjoys adding texture to his art, so he cut his oil paint with beeswax. His dog’s hair also made its way into the painting, further adding to the texture, he said.

“The ‘Chicken Lady’ for me is more of a technical process,” he said. “It took me probably about three or four months to paint her.”

He said he hopes others get some emotion out of the work even if he does not. “Chicken Lady” was hanging in Main Street Mercantile.

All of the ArtFields 2023 artwork with descriptions of the art and biographies of the artists can be found on the festival’s webpage: artfieldssc.org