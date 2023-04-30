LAKE CITY — An interactive digital artwork — Mexicans in Canada — took Grand Prize honors in the ArtFields competition. It is the work on artist Amir Hanafi from Surfside Beach.

"Can text in digital space take us everywhere on the human map? This digital poem re-assembles a sentence spoken by Gabriel Iglesias on the documentary series 'Inside Jokes' (2018) — 'And the next thing you know, there’s Mexicans in Canada,' " according to the ArtFields website.

The piece hung in Klossett Remixx Boutique.

The awards were announced Saturday at the end of the annual event.

"The competition and exhibition offers over $145,000 in cash prizes. The winners of two People’s Choice Awards are determined by the votes of people visiting ArtFields; a panel of art professionals selects all the other awards, including the $50,000 Grand Prize and $25,000 Second Place award," according to the ArtFields website.

Finishing second was Kristen Tordella-Williams' "40 Burnt Books."

"Forty burnt books are presented on custom-made steel brackets jutting out from the wall at an angle similar to lecterns or rare book displays. They represent today’s undervaluing of education, the shift from analog to digital technologies, the fraught contextualization of our histories, and the destruction of knowledge," according to the ArtFields website. "Burning books is equivalent to censorship and a fear of spreading knowledge. One only burns or bans a book if the content is so offensive or dangerous to those in power. These books were already destined for the landfill, but now act as physical representations of censorship, historical wrongs, and ephemeral violence made real."

The installation was on display at the R.O.B.

Tordella-Williams is from Opelika, Ala.

Stephanie Glen's "One Line Street" won the two-dimension People's Choice Award.

"One Line Street is an ink drawing composed of one continuous line that never crosses its own path. The drawing of visual artist Overstreet 'Street' Ducasse is first in the Pandemic series, which depicts ordinary people during the pandemic,” according to the show’s website.

Glen is from Jacksonville, Florida. The piece hung in the R.O.B.

Aiden Dale’s "Lion Jumping Through Wall" won the people’s choice three-dimension competition.

“When motion is inherent a story is unfolding. Rather than control a narrative, I invite the audience into a plot already in motion. The audience walks into the story without context, just as we encounter the complexity of our world,” according to the show’s website.

Dale is from Durham, N.C. The piece hung in the R.O.B.

Rounding out honors earned in the competition were the Merit Winners:

Samuel Dunson, "Affirmative Actions"

Susan J. Lapham, "Playland #3"

Corran Shrimpton, "Etc."

Gerardo Stecca, "Coralia"

Tianxing Xu, "Promise"