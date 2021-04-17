ArtFields brings art and business to Lake City, starting Friday

Sims said this will be the second year his restaurant has participated. He said the first year was great. Last year the event was canceled. He said all the small businesses could have really used that extra income last year.

“I hope everything is going to go off the year,” he said. “People are already coming into town. We’ve seen artists bring their artwork. I think it will be a good year.”

Mims said ArtFields is a “perk” for the entire town.

He said that before he opened his “brick and mortar” restaurant two and half years ago, he and his wife set up a tent. He now has a food truck that he will be setting up at different locations around town for this year’s event.

“People come from all over the world,” he said. “We have seen people from Ireland and England.”

Piggyback BBQ will be open every day during ArtFields from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is at 116 Sauls St. in Lake City.

A’Bloom Florals and Events

Merry Floyd, owner of A’Bloom Florals and Events, said she is glad the event is being held this year. This is her second year providing a venue for art to be displayed. She has four pieces on display. The first year she had nine.