ArtFields brings art and business to Lake City, starting Friday

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City merchants are gearing up for the annual ArtFields, starting Friday and continuing through May 1.
ArtFields, the largest visual arts competition in the Southeast, displays hundreds of art pieces throughout Lake City, inside and outside local businesses, museums, more than 40 venues in all, turning the entire town into an art gallery. The artists compete for more than $100,000 in prizes. First prize is $50,000. There will be two People’s Choice Awards of $12,500 each, and attendees vote for their favorite to determine the winners.
All winners will be announced on Saturday, May 1, during the finale night that will feature live music from Sol Fusion and a fireworks display.
“Our artists come from 12 Southeastern states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia,” said Roberta L. Burns, marketing manager of Lake City ArtFields Collective. “We also will have over 200 pieces of student artwork from South Carolina student artists.”
The event is not only lucrative for the artists, but for Lake City businesses as well. Thousands of visitors have showed up for past ArtFields.
Sip Co
“This is my first year as a business,” said Emmett Kerr, owner of Sip Co Wine and Beer. “I have nine pieces on display.”
Kerr said a variety of artwork from woodcarving to painting to photography is on display.
Although this is Kerr’s first time providing an art venue, he said his wife, Jamison, has worked with ArtFields in the past, and he has watched the event grow through the years.
Last year ArtFields was canceled because of COVID. Kerr said he and other merchants are excited to have the nine-day event back in town.
“I have seen how impactful and successful it is for the community,” he said. “I think it is going to be great this year.”
He said everyone is ready to get out and have the opportunity to stroll through downtown, enjoy the spring weather, the planned events and the art on display.
Sip Co opened last May. Kerr sells wine and beer retail, has a tasting room, food trucks outside and live music. He said opening during COVID was a struggle early on, but everything is looking up.
“It has been amazing,” he said.
Sip Co is at 116 N. Church St. in Lake City. Hours during ArtFields will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Normal hours are Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday noon to 10 p.m.
Piggybacks BBQ and Catfish
Mitchell Sims, owner of Piggybacks BBQ and Catfish, said five or six artists’ works are on display at his restaurant, and he looking forward to the start of ArtFields.
Sims said this will be the second year his restaurant has participated. He said the first year was great. Last year the event was canceled. He said all the small businesses could have really used that extra income last year.
“I hope everything is going to go off the year,” he said. “People are already coming into town. We’ve seen artists bring their artwork. I think it will be a good year.”
Mims said ArtFields is a “perk” for the entire town.
He said that before he opened his “brick and mortar” restaurant two and half years ago, he and his wife set up a tent. He now has a food truck that he will be setting up at different locations around town for this year’s event.
“People come from all over the world,” he said. “We have seen people from Ireland and England.”
Piggyback BBQ will be open every day during ArtFields from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is at 116 Sauls St. in Lake City.
A’Bloom Florals and Events
Merry Floyd, owner of A’Bloom Florals and Events, said she is glad the event is being held this year. This is her second year providing a venue for art to be displayed. She has four pieces on display. The first year she had nine.
“I like all four pieces,” she said “But I have one piece that is glorious. When you look at it, it is all these bright colors.”
Floyd said you have to look at it for a while to really appreciate it. She said it is how you would imagine a child’s dream would look. It has snails, mushrooms, seahorses, a bright orange pumpkin, a rabbit, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
“It is beautiful,” she said.
Floyd said she loves ArtFields.
“During that time we prop our door open,” she said.
She said people drift in and out. People come from other states and countries for the celebration, she said.
“It feels a lot like Charleston during ArtFields,” she said.
Floyd said the event is great for business, too. She said that after her first ArtFields she had people calling at Christmas wanting to purchase items they saw in her shop during the April event.
“ArtFields is wonderful for business,” she said. “It makes people aware of what we have and brings business to town.”
She said one of the artists she met at ArtFields came back and purchased a home in Lake City.
“I am very excited; I can’t wait,” she said. “It is difficult to explain. Everyone is out and about. I think every small town should do something like this.”
Floyd opened her shop three years ago.
A’Bloom is at 127 Sauls St. in Lake City. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bold and Sassy Boutique
Owner of Bold and Sassy Boutique Iris Bryant said she has six pieces of artwork in her shop this year. “They are all outstanding,” Bryant said.
Bryant has been in business for 21 years as of April 1 and this is her eighth year participating in ArtFields.
She said they get together at a meeting to select the artwork to be displayed in individual businesses. She said numbers are drawn to see who picks first. Selections are made from photos, artist descriptions/statements and measurements of the pieces.
One of the pieces shown in her shop is a large quilted piece with heirloom baby clothes and shoe attached to the nine squares. Another one is a large portrait of a man’s son. Dots combine to make the image, she said. One piece is a miniature ceramic studio; one is beaded work that makes up a picture.
Bryant said ArtFields brings people from all over to Lake City. The competition is judged by panel of curators, she said.
“We get to meet the artists, too,” she said. “I have had two People Choice award winners displayed in my shop.”
Bryant said people look forward to this event every year. Thousands of people attend, she said.
“It is really huge for all of us,” Bryant said.
Bryant looks forward to meeting new people and telling them about the artwork displayed in her shop.
“I need to build up your pieces and tell everyone about them or I don’t need to be a venue,” she said.
She said not all artwork on display is for sale.
Bold and Sassy Boutique is at 109 N. Acline Ave.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. during ArtFields.
Along with the artwork, additional events will include the Portrait Contest, Makers Market, and Artist Talks, student art competition, plus events all week at local businesses.
There will be live music, lots of food and fun for the whole family.
Multiple public art projects occur each year. Five projects were selected from submitted proposals to install around Lake City. These projects all bring awareness to current events through the creativity of art. On display until ArtFields 2022, these public art installations join an ever-growing permanent collection of downtown artwork.
ArtFields was founded in 2013.
New this year will also be the option for virtual field trips.
Burns said, “By moving some of our events like the Makers Market and Artist Talks outside, we were further able to solidity a plan to keep distance in an open-air setting.”
Masks and sanitizer will be available at the artwork venues, and visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing.
For information on the event, visit artfieldssc.org or contact ArtFields at 843-374-0180 or info@artfieldssc.org.