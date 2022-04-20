ArtFields celebrates 10 years

LAKE CITY, S.C.—Lake City has turned into a colorful living art gallery. Everywhere you turn, you witness beautiful crafted paintings and murals. When you stroll downtown almost every business has beautifully fashioned artwork on display. – It is obvious that preparation for the 10-year marker of ArtFields is in full effect. ArtFields kicks off Friday in Lake City.

“It is important that ArtFields and other events like it happen in small towns because it brings a level of pride to the people,” said ArtFields Director Jamison Kerr. “It is really a special time to show off Lake City and show how far this town has come in the last decade.”

“The arts are not typically celebrated in students like academics and sports are,” Kerr continued. “We want ArtFields to be a place where art is valued and for our children to get real life examples of what it looks like to be a working artist or what creative careers are out there. It makes for a better life for the kids in Lake City and beyond.”

The impact of ArtFields in Lake City over the last decade is evident.

“Historically, agriculture was the driving force behind Lake City,” Kerr said. “Hence the fields in the ArtFields name. Now, we are trying to create a creative economy where we can bring artists to live and work in Lake City. That brings a certain identity and helps us push that identity forward of art and city becoming one.”

Kerr spoke of Darla Moore and how Moore’s significant contributions to the revitalization of the city prompted people to find ways to enliven the city. This led to the creation of ArtFields, which was created after the international arts program, Artprize, which happens in Grand Rapids, Michigan, every other year. Kerr said they took the model of Artprize and customized it for Lake City.

Lake City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Kelley said ArtFields has changed the community.

“Each year ArtFields has brought in more people, brought more interest, and expanded exposure to the arts,” Kelley said. “ArtFields has a significant impact on the community. It has brought three galleries to Lake City and one gallery is dedicated specifically to past winners of ArtFields. It has encouraged artists to come to Lake City to live and open their own personal galleries. That is a testament of how this town has shifted to embrace the arts. We are blessed to have a lady like Darla Moore who formed a group who made things happen.”

The competition and exhibition offers over $100,000 in cash prizes. The winners of two People’s Choice Awards are determined by the votes of people visiting ArtFields; a panel of art professionals selects all the other awards, including the $50,000 Grand Prize and $25,000 Second Place award. There will be up to 400 works of art on display in locally-owned venues.

The event schedule is as follows:

Friday

Ribbon Cutting: 10 a.m. at The Welcome Center at 110 E Main Street. Join us as we officially open ArtFields 2022!

Dandelion Stroll: 5-7:30 p.m. in downtown Lake City. Performers will be sprinkled around downtown.

Ten Year Kick-Off Party: 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Sauls Street (rain location-Bean Market). Live music from Bounce! Party Band.

Saturday

Makers Market: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Truluck Property at 152 E Main Street. Shop handmade items from Southeastern artists!

Portrait Contest: 1-5 p.m. at the Bean Market at 111 Henry Street. Live action portrait competition featuring models from local nonprofits.

Marching Drumline: 4-7 p.m. on Village Green at 118 Henry Street.

Live Music: 7:30-10 p.m. on Village Green at 118 Henry Street. Live music: The Community Band

Sunday

Makers Market: 1-6 p.m. at the Truluck Property at 152 E Main Street.

Artmakers: 2-5 p.m. at the Bean Market at 111 Henry Street. Student artists can participate in hands-on art workshops.

Tuesday

History Fields: 6-8 p.m. at The Continuum at 208 W Main Street. Learn from Lynches Lake Historical Society Museum Director Kent Daniels as he shares the history of local female artists. A reception will be held from 6-7 p.m. and the discussion will be from 7-8 p.m.

April 29

Artist Talks: 5-7 p.m. at the Bean Market at 111 Henry Street. Competition artists share the inspiration behind their work.

Live Music: 7:30-9 p.m. at The Continuum at 208 W Main Street. The Dubber performs.

April 30

ArtFields Jr. Awards: 1-2 p.m. at the Bean Market at 111 Henry Street.

Street Entertainment: 4-7 p.m. in downtown Lake City. Enjoy live entertainment sprinkled around town as we eagerly await the finale.

Finale Night: 7-10:30 p.m. at The Continuum at 208 W Main Street. It’s time to give away over $100,000 in prizes to competition artists and party with the Voltage Brothers and a fireworks display.

