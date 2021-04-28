ArtFields influences couple's move from Chattanooga to Lake City

In addition to the art, Chenoweth said, Lake City offers a fresh produce market, restaurants, and shops that are all within an easy walk of each other.

The couple said the proximity to the beach is a bonus and what they were looking for in relocating.

Chenoweth is originally from South Miami, and Halligan is from Upstate New York.

She said she knew since she was very young child that she wanted to be an artist, but it took her husband a little longer.

“I took one-on-one art lessons (as a child) with an artist on her porch in Coconut Grove (Florida),” Chenoweth said. “I am and always was an artist.”

Chenoweth said she has taught art at the university level but has always been fortunate to be able to continue her art.

“I have been very fortunate, and I am extremely grateful,” she said.

With a background in economics, Halligan didn’t always see art as his career path. In the mid-seventies he started creating sculpture professionally. Halligan said he became exhibit designer for the North Carolina Zoological Park. He was part of a team of artists. He left the zoo in 1992 to devote his time to fine art.