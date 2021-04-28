ArtFields influences couple's move from Chattanooga to Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Impressed with a small Southern town’s appreciation of contemporary art, Roger Halligan and his wife, Jan Chenoweth, moved from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Lake City and opened their own art studio and gallery.
The couple first came to Lake City in 2019 to deliver Halligan’s submission to the ArtFields competition. He said they hand delivered the sculpture and made plans to visit family in Charleston.
Immediately they were drawn to the beauty and charm of the small town. They said it had an unmistakable vitality and artistic vibe. They stopped at the Chamber of Commerce office to learn more.
“We had been scouting places to move closer to the coast,” said Chenoweth.
Encouraged to speak with a real estate agent, they did so. That was on a Friday.
While visiting in Charleston over the weekend, Halligan researched available commercial property in Lake City that would be suitable for a studio. They found a commercial building and stopped back in Lake City on Monday.
“We looked at the building that morning,” Halligan said. They went to lunch to talk about it and purchased that afternoon.
Halligan said they secured a contractor that day to start working on the building on Rodgers Street, which had been many things in the past. Most recently a medical supply place, he said.
The couple came back in the summer and purchased a house.
“The studio comes first,” Chenoweth said. “We lived here for five weeks while work was being done on the house.”
Chenoweth said what they envisioned for the commercial space was two studios. The end result was so much more.
What they have been able to do is take a building and customize it to the needs of an artist.
Chenoweth has her own studio space for creating her contemporary pieces of art; Halligan has his studio, with garage doors opening onto a grassy area where he can display huge pieces of sculpture.
In addition to his studio, Halligan has a separate space for when he wants to draw.
“Our priority is making art,” Chenoweth said.
The building had enough space for a small gallery, Halligan said. Chenoweth said it is smaller than their previous galleries but is perfect.
They are constantly creating works of art so the gallery pieces keep changing.
Halligan and Chenoweth agree that being able see their work hanging on a clean wall helps them determine if something isn’t the way they want it to be.
“The gallery is an educational tool for us,” Chenoweth said.
The gallery at Chenoweth. Halligan Studios, 221 Rodgers St., is open to the public for ArtFields through May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Other times it is open for events, tours and by appointment.
Chenoweth said Lake City is a great place. She said the people are appreciative of contemporary art.
“We are satisfied with the direction our lives have taken since moving,” Halligan said. “There are absolutely no regrets.”
“It exceeds our expectations,” Chenoweth said.
Chenoweth said another artist friend of theirs from Chattanooga is making the move to Lake City and they have talked with others who have moved or are planning to move here. She said they met one artist from Colorado who is moving to Lake City.
Chenoweth said this is a town of about 7,000 people that has multiple art venues. She said there is something going on most of the time. Chenoweth said the art is really good, “top notch” contemporary work. She said people in the Lake City area appreciate the arts. They have the vision, she said. Art takes center stage beyond ArtFields, and she said with Florence nearby, there are even more opportunities to view and to show artwork.
Halligan has an exhibit coming up at the Florence County Museum’s Waters Gallery on Dargan Street in Florence in August.
In addition to the art, Chenoweth said, Lake City offers a fresh produce market, restaurants, and shops that are all within an easy walk of each other.
The couple said the proximity to the beach is a bonus and what they were looking for in relocating.
Chenoweth is originally from South Miami, and Halligan is from Upstate New York.
She said she knew since she was very young child that she wanted to be an artist, but it took her husband a little longer.
“I took one-on-one art lessons (as a child) with an artist on her porch in Coconut Grove (Florida),” Chenoweth said. “I am and always was an artist.”
Chenoweth said she has taught art at the university level but has always been fortunate to be able to continue her art.
“I have been very fortunate, and I am extremely grateful,” she said.
With a background in economics, Halligan didn’t always see art as his career path. In the mid-seventies he started creating sculpture professionally. Halligan said he became exhibit designer for the North Carolina Zoological Park. He was part of a team of artists. He left the zoo in 1992 to devote his time to fine art.
Sculpture is Halligan’s primary focus. And he says he has the scars and burns that go along with working with welding metals and sharp objects.
Halligan said he always enjoyed drawing and painting, but it was an occasional outlet for his creativity. It wasn’t until he took an art class at night that a teacher asked him if had ever done any welding. He took Halligan to the class downstairs and told him to try it. Halligan said the teacher told him is he liked it he could stay downstairs and not return to his drawing class.
“I never went back upstairs,” Halligan said. “It was life transforming.”
He said once he got introduced to 3-D art there was no stopping him.
“I wanted to make things,” he said.
He is still interested in some aspects of economic. He said we are all affected by it.
“I still find it interesting,” he said. “I still read about it.”
A new aspect of ArtFields 2021 is the public art projects. Halligan was one of five artists whose submitted proposals to install art projects around Lake City was accepted.
His sculpture, Three Graces, is at the Florence County Park, 153 E. Main St.
He said “this sculpture distinguishes the three graces abstractly; alluding to their temporality and our obsession with preserving them. The three forms combine painted steel fabricated stanchions topped with emerging organic forms. The emerging forms represent the gifts in all their undulating and baroque reach. The stanchions represent our attempts at buffering the graces from time and decay.”
The public art will be on display until ArtFields 2022.
Chenoweth and Halligan said they are witnessing a transformation in Lake City. Others feel it too, they said. People are moving to this “very pretty, quaint, homey and peaceful” town to be a part of the art community, Chenoweth said.
“Something is happening here,” Chenoweth said. “Bringing in the arts does change things.”