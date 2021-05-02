ArtFields Jr. competition winners announced on Saturday

In the Elementary division, grades 3-5, the winner was Caroline Hanna. She is in the fifth grade at Hannah Pamplico Elementary School.

“This is my fourth year entering ArtFields but my first time placing,” Caroline said. “I am so excited.”

She said her inspiration for her winning artwork, “Living in Color” was watching old black and white movies.

In her artist statement she wrote: “Have you ever thought about how the world would look if everything was black and white? While watching some old black and white movies, I decided to try to imagine that world. I used watercolor to first create a picture of people in shades of black, white and gray. The picture wasn’t very fun to draw because it didn’t have any color. The second watercolor was much more fun! I tried to make sure each person I created was unique, just like real people. A world full of colors and people is much more fun than one where everyone looks the same.”

Caroline said she would like to redo her room with some of the $200 she received for the first place award.

It is a little early to tell, but Caroline said she thinks she would like to be a part time artist.

“I have always loved to do art,” she said.