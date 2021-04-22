ArtFields opens Friday in Lake City

LAKE CITY – Lake City’s annual ArtFields starts Friday and runs for the next nine days.

The largest visual arts competition in the Southeast, ArtFields displays hundreds of art pieces throughout the city. It also hosts special events, live music, lots of food and fun for the whole family.

The event will feature artworks uniquely displayed in downtown businesses. More than 40 venues will have art on display, turning the entire town into an art gallery. The artists compete for more than $100,000 in prizes. First prize is $50,000. There will be two People’s Choice Awards of $12,500 each, and attendees vote for their favorite to determine the winners.

Artists come from 12 Southeastern states.

All winners will be announced on Saturday, May 1, during the finale night that will feature live music from Sol Fusion and a fireworks display.

ArtFields will be ringed in with live performers and art venues open until 8 p.m. Events begin from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with the Dandelion Stroll in the ArtFields District. There will be live music and food trucks at Sip Co. from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. with performances by Jebb Mac & Kayley Green. Also live music will be at Green Frog Social House from 8 to 10 p.m. Tastes Like Chicken will perform.