ArtFields opens Friday in Lake City

LAKE CITY – Lake City’s annual ArtFields starts Friday and runs for the next nine days.
The largest visual arts competition in the Southeast, ArtFields displays hundreds of art pieces throughout the city. It also hosts special events, live music, lots of food and fun for the whole family.
The event will feature artworks uniquely displayed in downtown businesses. More than 40 venues will have art on display, turning the entire town into an art gallery. The artists compete for more than $100,000 in prizes. First prize is $50,000. There will be two People’s Choice Awards of $12,500 each, and attendees vote for their favorite to determine the winners.
Artists come from 12 Southeastern states.
All winners will be announced on Saturday, May 1, during the finale night that will feature live music from Sol Fusion and a fireworks display.
ArtFields will be ringed in with live performers and art venues open until 8 p.m. Events begin from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday with the Dandelion Stroll in the ArtFields District. There will be live music and food trucks at Sip Co. from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. with performances by Jebb Mac & Kayley Green. Also live music will be at Green Frog Social House from 8 to 10 p.m. Tastes Like Chicken will perform.
Other events to follow:
- Portrait contest – Artists will face each other during three, one-hour rounds to complete portraits. The winners will walk away with $3,000 in prizes. The action starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, in the Bean Market. Watch the artists advance until winners are announced just after 5 p.m. Nurses and doctors will be honored as models for their efforts during COVID-19.
- Makers Market – The Truluck Properties by East Main Green will be full of vendors from fine artists to farmers showcasing unique goods, hand-crafted and grown by makers across the Southeast. Check out all the artisans from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The market is located in an open-air location and vendors will be spread apart.
- Artist Talks – Join an evening on Village Green where competition artists take turns promoting their work in three minutes or less. Visitors are invited to learn more about artists and the inspiration behind the artwork. Artists will share their stories from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30.
- Plein Air Day – Artists will create scenes from around beautiful Lake City to be displayed in the Visit Lake City office all during the event. See their creative process Saturday and Sunday and then bid on your favorite piece at the silent auction the rest of the week.
- Public art projects – A brand new aspect of ArtFields allows multiple public art projects to occur each year. Five projects were selected from submitted proposals to install around Lake City. These projects all bring awareness to current events through the creativity of art. On display until ArtFields 2022, these public art installations join an ever-growing permanent collection of downtown artwork.
Also new this year will also be the option for virtual field trips.
Masks and sanitizer will be available at the artwork venues, and visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing.
For information on the event, visit artfieldssc.org or contact ArtFields at 843-374-0180 or info@artfieldssc.org.