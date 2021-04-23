ArtFields opens with steady crowd, lots of art and music

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Opening day of ArtFields 2021 saw a steady stream of visitors meandering throughout the 40 venues displaying artwork in downtown Lake City.
People came from all over the country for the first day of the nine-day event.
“Art is everything and Lake City gets it,” said Jerome Meadows.
“We moved here from Chattanooga,” said Jan Chenoweth.
She said they were so impressed with this small town and its appreciation for contemporary art.
Pat and Anne Morrissey are from New York State and were vacationing at the beach in Garden City when they decided to take a road trip to Lake City.
Pat said his brother married a girl from Lake City and that is how he knew about the event.
One of the first places the couple checked out was the Bean Market.
Anne said they were impressed with much of the art they had seen so far and were planning on voting for their favorites.
Stephanie Wertz is visiting relative in the area and is from Maryland. She decided to come downtown and check out the artwork on Friday.
“The art is magnificent,” Wertz said. “I love the idea that a small town comes together to put on something like this. It is just amazing. I love the uniqueness of the art.”
From closer to home, Audrey Skipper and her family were visiting ArtFields on Friday from Cades.
“Everything is good,” Skipper said. “I think it is better than ever.”
Christy Osborne, also from Cades, said she is excited to be “out and about.”
“I think it is better this year, too” she said.
Or, she said, maybe she is just glad to be out.
Osborne has come to many of the ArtFields events, and she said this year’s artwork is some of the most relatable for the locals that she has seen thus far.
“I can relate to it,” she said.
Students from Southside Middle School in Florence attended the first day of ArtFields 2021. Their favorite part of the day was eating ice cream and visiting The Mule Stable, site of the Jr. Art display. Several of their fellow students had been selected to be a part of the junior competition.
Sgt. Andrew Cooper of the Lake City Police Department said this is his first time working the event.
“We get to show off our hospitality,” he said. “It is very lively and a lot of people from all walks of life are here.”
Jamison Kerr, the director of the Lake City ArtFields Collective, said the event continues to grow in popularity, and although the event was canceled last year due to COVID, it is back better than ever.
“I am thrilled and relieved to have it back,” Kerr said. “It makes you appreciate it more.”
She said merchants and visitors also seem happy to have the event back.
Kerr said she is especially proud of the Jr. Art this year and to be able to celebrate the youth and their artistic talent.
Tammy Kemp, owner of Tammy’s, said her business is a first-time venue for displaying art.
“I think it gets better every year,” she said.
Kemp said the artwork this year reflects everything people went through in 2020. She said it is really beautiful the way artists have expressed the good and the bad in inspiring art.
Kemp won’t open her business until mid-August or early fall but she said she hurried to finish the front enough to be able to display artwork. However, Kemp said she has been involved with ArtFields since the beginning as manager of other businesses.
“This is my second time being able to pick out the artwork for a business,” Kemp said.
“It means more to me to pick out my own art for my own place,” she said. “I came to it (the selection process) late and I got some great pieces.
Kemp said she met two of the artists whose work is on display in her shop on the first day.
“I really love the different types of artwork,” she said.
Kemp said the flow of people coming in to look at the artwork was steady the first day.
Top Notch Boutique has been open in Lake City since July 2020 and this is the business’ first time as an art venue.
Tyrus Ceo said it has been a great experience to be a part of ArtFields for the first time. He said it was good for business, too. Daniel Pinckney said he loves the kids coming in.
ArtFields kicked off the event late Friday afternoon with the Dandelion Stroll in the ArtFields District with live performances around town, followed by live music and food trucks at Sip Co. and live music at Green Frog Social House during the evening.
Whether 2021 is a first-time visit to Lake City or whether return visit, there is sure to be something appealing to the eye for everyone.