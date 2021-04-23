ArtFields opens with steady crowd, lots of art and music

“I am thrilled and relieved to have it back,” Kerr said. “It makes you appreciate it more.”

She said merchants and visitors also seem happy to have the event back.

Kerr said she is especially proud of the Jr. Art this year and to be able to celebrate the youth and their artistic talent.

Tammy Kemp, owner of Tammy’s, said her business is a first-time venue for displaying art.

“I think it gets better every year,” she said.

Kemp said the artwork this year reflects everything people went through in 2020. She said it is really beautiful the way artists have expressed the good and the bad in inspiring art.

Kemp won’t open her business until mid-August or early fall but she said she hurried to finish the front enough to be able to display artwork. However, Kemp said she has been involved with ArtFields since the beginning as manager of other businesses.

“This is my second time being able to pick out the artwork for a business,” Kemp said.

“It means more to me to pick out my own art for my own place,” she said. “I came to it (the selection process) late and I got some great pieces.