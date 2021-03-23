ArtFields returns to Lake City on April 23

There will be two People’s Choice Awards of $12,500 each, and attendees vote for their favorite to determine the winners.

All winners will be announced on Saturday, May 1, during the finale night that will feature live music from Sol Fusion and a fireworks display.

In addition to the art competition, other events scheduled for ArtFields include:

Portrait Contest – In this high-speed, high-stakes contest, artists will face each other during three, one-hour rounds to complete portraits. The winners will walk away with $3,000 in prizes. The action starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, in the Bean Market. Watch the artists advance until winners are announced just after 5 p.m. Nurses and doctors will be honored as models for their efforts during COVID-19.

Makers Market – The Truluck Properties by East Main Green will be full of vendors from fine artists to farmers showcasing unique goods, hand-crafted and grown by makers across the Southeast. Check out all of the artisans on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 25. The market is located in an open-air location, and vendors will be spread apart.