LAKE CITY, S.C. — A steady crowd of people lined the streets and music filled the air Saturday as ArtFields 2021 came to a close in Lake City.
ArtFields was founded in 2013 with a mission to celebrate Southern art and revitalize Lake City through the arts. The weeklong event converts the town into an art gallery as local businesses display hundreds of artworks and artists from across the Southeast compete for $100,000 in prizes. Live concerts and other community events are held throughout the week on the town’s Village Green.
Families were already claiming their spots on the green and enjoying the sweet, classic sounds of Charlotte’s Sol Fusion as the band sound-checked throughout the afternoon.
“I’ve been to all of them, but this year has been the most rewarding one of all,” Lake City resident Emma Cooper said. “I’ve lived here pretty much all my life and who’d have ever thought Lake City would come from a dirt road to this wonderful, big celebration of arts? And after all we’ve been through with this COVID, it’s just amazing to be back out here with people and the young people have just done so much to make it better each year. Isn’t God so good?”
Others agreed and said they were excited to get a peek at the artwork before this year’s winners were to be announced during a special ceremony Saturday night. Thousands visited throughout the week and though the crowds were a little thinner than in years past thanks to lingering pandemic fears and protocols, those who volunteered throughout the week said they considered this year’s event a success.
Some visitors like Katrina Heidler of Effingham enjoyed the event so much they made the trip to Lake City for the start and conclusion of the week’s activities.
“We’d heard about it through the news and online, but we’d never been until this year. We came down last weekend and had such a good time, we decided we had to come back this weekend too,” Heidler said. “It’s just been so much fun, and it’s so nice to be out around people again after this pandemic. And isn’t it great to have such a wonderful event right here in our backyard? You don’t have to go to the beach or Columbia. Lake City has got it all with ArtFields. I’ve just been really impressed.”
Heidler wasn’t the only one. Others said they always look forward to the event, but its return this year was even more meaningful than usual in light of the events of the past year.
“I hated that we didn’t get to have it last year,” said Charles Turner, a 30-year resident of Lake City. “It really is a big boost for a little town this size — a big, big boost. So we need it and look forward to it. I always enjoy it and this year, I’ve liked everything too. It’s especially nice to be out together with other people, enjoying all the art and the music and the nice weather.”
Others had to travel a little farther for the event but said they were glad they made the trip. Betsy Haseltine of Charlotte said she came for the finale concert because a family member’s band, Sol Fusion, was headlining. Still, she said she was eager to venture over to the downtown area to check out the artwork.
“We came down with the band, but so far, everything seems real nice,” Haseltine said. “Everyone has been very welcoming, and tonight should be a lot of fun. It’s always nice to get outside and enjoy the sunshine and people.”
ArtFields is the flagship event of the Lake City ArtFields Collective, a nonprofit community arts organization that promotes Southern art and the revitalization of its historic town. During the year, the collective’s three galleries feature rotating exhibitions to provide a place for artists to showcase their work and create access to the arts for an underserved area. A robust public art collection and art education program for South Carolina youth completes the Collective’s ever-growing art based programs.