Some visitors like Katrina Heidler of Effingham enjoyed the event so much they made the trip to Lake City for the start and conclusion of the week’s activities.

“We’d heard about it through the news and online, but we’d never been until this year. We came down last weekend and had such a good time, we decided we had to come back this weekend too,” Heidler said. “It’s just been so much fun, and it’s so nice to be out around people again after this pandemic. And isn’t it great to have such a wonderful event right here in our backyard? You don’t have to go to the beach or Columbia. Lake City has got it all with ArtFields. I’ve just been really impressed.”

Heidler wasn’t the only one. Others said they always look forward to the event, but its return this year was even more meaningful than usual in light of the events of the past year.

“I hated that we didn’t get to have it last year,” said Charles Turner, a 30-year resident of Lake City. “It really is a big boost for a little town this size — a big, big boost. So we need it and look forward to it. I always enjoy it and this year, I’ve liked everything too. It’s especially nice to be out together with other people, enjoying all the art and the music and the nice weather.”