Artist creates master works, then sends them off to destruction

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jason Sauer spent his Saturday morning making art that likely wouldn't survive the night — something he both counts on and is proud of.

"That's the best part of it; it takes the preciousness of the art and we're literally destroying it. It's so beautiful," Sauer said as he worked to paint the name of a driver onto a car that looked like it had seen better days and maybe a wrecking ball or two.

Sauer and his seriously dented canvas were both in a dirt-packed arena within the Florence Center, which played host to an indoor demolition derby Saturday.

"I grew up in a junk yard; my mother was the art teacher. I was allowed to spray paint every derby car," Sauer said. "I went to college when I was in the Army and had a professor tell me I was already making art, just continue that. He and I are still friends 25 years later."

Sauer walked back and forth from the car to a couple of boxes of spray-paint cans as he selected the next color to be applied to the car.

With a little more time and materials, he said, he'd love to put some enamel paint on the car with brushes, but the canvas is what the canvas is. In this case, metal and dented.

"I've been driving derby cars for 30 years but I prefer to paint them and build them. I'm a perennial loser," Sauer said of his demolition driving ability.

"My cousin, on the other hand, got first place with one of my paint jobs about eight years ago and the next day it just took over my whole life," he said.

Sauer has a master of fine arts degree and also owns Most Wanted Fine Art in Pittsburgh. Between the two jobs he stays busy and out of trouble, he said.

It allows him to get the "art" out of his system without him decorating municipal architecture or railroad cars, he said.

Though he did admit he wasn't averse to creating a masterpiece on the side of rolling stock.

Sauer doesn't confine his works to the cars; he also painted the dirt berms designed to keep the cars contained to the dirt-packed portion of the arena.

That, he said as he pointed to a multi-colored palmetto tree and crescent and a lettered "PALMETTO" — likely won't survive the first heat. By the end of the night, he said, pieces will be falling off it and you won't be able to tell what it once said.

"I never thought I'd be here. I always dreamed this would be a job skill or career for me," Sauer said. "I'm a fine art painter and sculptor by day. Turn derby cars into sculptures. Have spray painted murals and fine art."

"That's a great paint job," Sauer said as the "Wild Bill" car rumbled into the arena, circled the arena and rumbled out.

Sauer came down with the Iron City Promotions team from Pittsburgh, his home city.

"We came down as a team to wreck some cars," Sauer said.

For more on Sauer's work, visit http://pittsburghartcar.com/our-art-gallery/.

